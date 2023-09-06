Lyra Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

WATERTOWN, Mass., Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYRA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapies for the localized treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), today announced that Maria Palasis, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the following investor conferences in September:



H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference – Fireside chat on Wednesday, September 13 th at 2:00 p.m. ET

– Fireside chat on Wednesday, September 13 at 2:00 p.m. ET Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2023 – Fireside chat on Tuesday, September 26th at 4:20 p.m. ET

Live webcast of the presentations will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at investors.lyratherapeutics.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

Lyra Therapeutics , Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing long-acting anti- inflammatory therapies for the localized treatment of patients with chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS). Lyra has two investigational product candidates, LYR-210 and LYR-220 , in late-stage development for CRS, a highly prevalent inflammatory disease of the paranasal sinuses which leads to debilitating symptoms and significant morbidities. LYR-210 and LYR-220 are bioresorbable nasal implants designed to be inserted in a simple, in-office procedure and are intended to deliver six months of continuous mometasone furoate drug therapy (7500µg MF) to the sinonasal passages. LYR-210 is designed for surgically naïve patients and is being evaluated in the ENLIGHTEN Phase 3 clinical program, while LYR-220, an enlarged implant, is being evaluated in the BEACON Phase 2 clinical trial in patients who have recurrent symptoms despite prior ethmoid sinus surgery. These two product candidates are designed to treat the estimated four million CRS patients in the United States who fail medical management each year. For more information, please visit www.lyratx.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

