TAIWAN, September 6 - President Tsai addresses SEMICON Taiwan 2023 Leadership Gala Dinner

President Tsai Ing-wen addressed the SEMICON Taiwan 2023 Leadership Gala Dinner via video on the evening of September 6. President Tsai stated that Taiwan's semiconductor industry powers the progress of cutting-edge technologies such as 5G, generative AI, and high-performance computing. The president also said that as we welcome investments in the industry, our government is also working tirelessly to ensure that it continues to grow with the resources and talent it needs, and we hope to further our plan to make Taiwan an advanced manufacturing center for semiconductors.

A transcript of President Tsai's remarks follows:

It is a pleasure to greet you all once again at the SEMICON Leadership Gala Dinner. This year, I regret that I cannot be there in person to join you for the semiconductor industry's premier event. However, I am sure that Vice President Lai [Ching-te] will be delighted to convey my congratulations and best wishes to you all.

I would like to thank both SEMI and the TSIA [Taiwan Semiconductor Industry Association]. As facilitators of collaboration and development, you have helped the industry make major strides over the past few decades. And to those receiving Industry Contribution Awards tonight: as innovators and pioneers, you have played an integral part in the advancement of this critical industry.

Touching all aspects of the semiconductor industry, SEMICON Taiwan has fostered important connections in Taiwan and around the world for nearly 30 years.

Last year's SEMICON Taiwan was the biggest since its founding, and this year's event – I'm pleased to say – is even bigger, with 850 exhibitors and 3,000 booths. I am confident that this event will only continue to grow in the years to come.

The event's success also reflects a robust industry, as we have seen remarkable innovations in 5G, generative AI, and high-performance computing. And I am proud to say that it is Taiwan's semiconductor industry that enables such progress by powering these cutting-edge technologies.

Over decades of hard work, Taiwan now has well-rounded industry clusters supporting our chip industry – one of the important factors for its success. And this has become the envy of the world. As you well know, Taiwan is among the global leaders in IC [integrated circuit] design and packaging and testing. Most importantly, well over half of all the world's semiconductors and 70 percent of advanced chips below seven nanometers are produced in Taiwan. And as the world leader in the most advanced two-nanometer processes, Taiwan is a key driver of progress in the industry.

Taiwan's central position is a result of its partnerships and its technical and fast-response capabilities, but equally important is the trust it has fostered internationally.

Taiwan has shown itself to be a capable, reliable, and responsible partner in this highly competitive field. And this has only added to Taiwan's attractiveness for domestic and foreign investment.

Over the past several years, international firms such as ASML, Merck, Lam Research, and Entegris, have announced plans to expand investments in Taiwan. And Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron have also announced the establishment of advanced process equipment training centers in Taiwan.

This past June, I witnessed the launch of the Hitachi High-Tech Taiwan Corporation's Nanotechnology Innovation Center Taiwan in Zhubei, an important milestone for its customized services. And in July, TSMC [Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company] announced its global Research and Development Center in Hsinchu, which will be key to developing two-nanometer process technology.

As we welcome these investments, our government is also working tirelessly to ensure that the industry continues to grow with the resources and talent it needs. Over the past several years, we have been collaborating with universities and the private sector in Taiwan to establish semiconductor institutes at several of our top schools. We will provide necessary support for relevant sectors, including materials and equipment, so they all have a chance to thrive along with the chip industry. And in doing so, we hope to further our plan to make Taiwan an advanced manufacturing center for semiconductors.

From electric vehicles and green energy to generative AI and automotive IoT [the Internet of Things], semiconductors are increasingly entering every aspect of our modern world. And everyone gathered here today is at the very heart of these advances. Thank you all for your dedication and vision.

I wish SEMICON Taiwan continued success and a pleasant evening to you all.