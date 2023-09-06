Hydrogen Fuel Cell Market: Exploring the Benefits in Automotive Industry

Hydrogen Fuel Cells

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Market is estimated to hit USD 5.7 billion by 2031

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ --

The global hydrogen fuel cell market size was valued at $2.7 billion in 2021, and projected to reach $5.7 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2031. A hydrogen fuel cell is an electrochemical device that converts hydrogen gas (H2) and oxygen gas (O2) into electricity, heat, and water through an electrochemical reaction. It is a clean and efficient technology that produces electricity without combustion, emitting only water vapor and heat as byproducts.

Rising adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles, increasing demand in the telecommunications, automotive & residential micro-CHP sector, and diminishing dependence on non-renewable energy sources are some of the factors boosting the market growth.

Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit CAGR of 8.7% during 2021-2031.

The major companies profiled in hydrogen fuel cells market analysis include

AFC Energy plc

Ballard Power Systems

Bloom Energy

Ceres

Doosan Fuel Cell Co. Ltd

FuelCell Energy, Inc.

Intelligent Energy

Nedstack Fuel Cell Technology

Plug Power Inc

SFC Energy AG

Applications of Hydrogen Fuel Cells:

Transportation: Hydrogen fuel cells are used to power various vehicles, including hydrogen fuel cell electric cars (FCEVs), buses, trucks, and trains. They offer longer driving ranges and shorter refueling times compared to battery electric vehicles.

Stationary Power Generation: Fuel cells can be used for backup power systems, remote power generation, and distributed energy generation. They are used in residential and commercial combined heat and power (CHP) systems.

Portable and Backup Power: Hydrogen fuel cells can provide portable and backup power for electronic devices, military equipment, and remote off-grid locations.

Material Handling: Fuel cell-powered forklifts and material handling equipment are used in warehouses and distribution centers for their clean and efficient operation.

Aerospace and Space Exploration: Fuel cells have been used in spacecraft and satellites due to their high energy density and reliability.

By type, proton exchange membrane fuel cell is expected to exhibit CAGR of 8.4% during 2021-2031.

By application, transportation segment accounted for the largest hydrogen fuel cells market share in 2021.

By end user, fuel cell vehicles had the largest market share in 2021.

A fuel cell is a type of device consisting of a cathode and an anode immersed in an electrolyte medium to effectively conduct and generate electricity. The system works on the basic electromechanical mechanism to convert chemical energy into electrical energy.

As the fuel is broken up into protons and electrons at the anode and oxygen is available at the cathode, hydrogen is formed. These electrons complete a circuit between the electrodes, meanwhile the protons travel through the electrolyte medium.

After completing this chemical reaction, all the negative and positive ions and oxygen combine at the cathode to generate electricity as the final product, coupled with water and heat as byproducts.

The automobile sector has experienced remarkable expansion as a result of rising vehicle demand. However, in recent years, there has been a growing awareness and issue about the negative environmental impact of fossil fuel engines, which produce considerable amounts of greenhouse gases.

Types of Hydrogen Fuel Cells:

Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells (PEMFC): PEM fuel cells use a solid polymer electrolyte membrane as the electrolyte. They operate at relatively low temperatures and are commonly used in automotive applications due to their quick startup and high power density.

Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFC): SOFCs use a solid ceramic electrolyte. They can operate at higher temperatures and are often used for stationary power generation, such as in residential combined heat and power (CHP) systems and auxiliary power units.

Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells (MCFC): MCFCs use a molten carbonate electrolyte, typically composed of lithium and potassium carbonates. They operate at elevated temperatures and are suitable for large-scale power generation and industrial applications.

Alkaline Fuel Cells (AFC): AFCs use an alkaline electrolyte, typically potassium hydroxide (KOH). They are efficient and have been used in spacecraft and certain industrial applications.

Other factors such as technical improvements, higher performance, rising petroleum prices, reduced noise, and stringent government regulations regarding environmental conservation are also predicted to contribute to the hydrogen fuel cells market’s growth during the forecast period.

For instance, on June 23, 2022, Toshiba Energy Systems and Solutions Corp. (Toshiba EES) announced its partnership with Echandia to develop pure hydrogen fuel cell systems for ships. These newly developed pure hydrogen fuel cells could be used for continuous marine operation applications.

Rising hydrogen fuel cell market industry applications in heating and power generation solutions in residential and commercial sectors increase market sales.

Various associations and governments have reformed their energy policies to fulfill the growing demand for power due to surge in population.

Covid-19 Scenario:

Manufacturers of Electric Vehicle (EV) batteries have started concentrating on lowering up-front costs and extending the range of vehicles by developing more effective power sources. This in turn, is expected to provide growth to the market in the post-pandemic.

