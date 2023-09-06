Reusable Water Bottles Market to Reach US$ 12 Bn by 2031 - TMR
Rising Demand for Convenient and Environment-friendly Water Bottles Fuels Demand for Reusable Water Bottles.WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Reusable Water Bottles Market size is expected to be worth around US$ 12 Bn by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period from 2021-2031.
A water bottle that is reusable means that it can be used more than once. Reusable water bottles are typically used to transport beverages like tea, cold drinks, health drinks, and water in a convenient manner. According to reports, there are a plethora of reusable water bottles on the market that come in a wide range of designs, colours, sizes, materials, and shapes.
𝐑𝐞𝐮𝐬𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐁𝐨𝐭𝐭𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
Plastic pollution is considered as one of the concerns to the environment as it negatively affects human health and the serious environmental problems related to single-use and non-disposable water bottles are present that are supporting and driving the need and demand for reusable water bottles. Additionally, a reusable water bottle provides effective environmental benefits that include less oil, releasing less carbon dioxide, won't pack landfills, and there are considered effective for water in general.
Briefly, this report is a must-read for industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the market in any manner. Reusable water bottles are becoming more and more popular due to the dramatic increase in plastic waste in landfills and oceans. Along with that there is growing awareness about the harmful effects non-disposable and single-use plastic bottles have on our environment.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬:
The global Reusable Water Bottles industry has advanced enormously in recent years. The primary aspects causing a surge in market performance are the growing awareness regarding environmental hazards, switching permanently from single-use plastic bottles to reusable water bottles, a sharp increase in the volume of plastic waste in landfills & the oceans, a high propensity for picnics & outdoor activities in city parks, and affordability of reusable water bottles.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡:
Reusable water bottles can be used to carry glass, silicone, stainless steel, copper, plastic, and silicone in addition to health drinks, water, hot drinks, and juices. Reusable water bottles are used in a variety of settings, including schools, gyms, workplaces, and outdoor activities.
The need to dispose of single-use plastic bottles and containers in landfills, as well as illegal dumping near or in waterbodies and the influx into oceans, is one of the primary drivers of demand for reusable water bottles. Both of these elements add to an expansion in the volume of plastic contamination.
𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:
• A thorough examination of the top market trends, drivers, and restraints;
• Tangible analysis of the key market segments;
• In-depth study of the regional developments influencing the market dynamics; and
• Careful profiling and evaluation of the major industry players and their key strategies.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐮𝐬𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐁𝐨𝐭𝐭𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝𝐰𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞:
Klean Kanteen, Inc., Aquasana, Inc., CamelBak Products, LLC, BRITA GmbH, Nathan Sports, S-Well Corporation, O2COOL, LLC, Inc., Tupperware Brands Corporation, Contigo, SIGG Switzerland AG, Bulletin Brands, Inc., Thermos L.L.C., Nalge Nunc International Corp, and Cool Gear International LLC USA, Inc., and others are noticeable players in the market.
𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
North America: USA, Canada, Mexico
Europe: Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey
Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam
Middle East and Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
Material Type
• Glass
• Metal
• Polymer
• Silicone
Distribution Network
• Hyper/Supermarket
• Independent Stores
• Online Sales
• Others
Primary Usage
• Everyday
• Sports
• Travel
• Others
