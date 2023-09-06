Organ Preservation Solutions Market Size to Hit US$ 506.3 Million, at CAGR 10.5% by 2027 | Transparency Market Research
Organ preservation solution market is driven by rise in organ transplantation, aging population, and technological advancementsWILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Organ Preservation Solutions Market is estimated to attain a valuation of US$ 506.3 Mn by the end of 2027, states a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Besides, the report notes that the market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period, 2019-2027
The organ preservation solutions market is segmented on the basis of type, application, organ type, end user, and geography. By geography, the market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America.
The solutions used to retain organs and reduce tissue damage, particularly while they are awaiting implantation, are referred to as organ preservation solutions. Because external organs frequently collapse after being removed from the human body, they are employed to safeguard organs before transplantation.
𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬
• Dr. Franz Köhler Chemie GmbH
• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
• XVIVO Perfusion AB
• BioLife Solutions, Inc.
• 21st Century Medicine
• Bridge to Life Ltd.
• Accord Healthcare
• OrganOx Limited,
𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬
The market has been expanding over the past few years as a result of factors such the rising frequency of various chronic diseases, the increase in healthcare spending, the rising incidence of new cancer cases, and the increasing need for organ transplantation. Demographics for organ transplant practices include a sizable portion of the elderly population.
Additionally, the elderly age group is more susceptible to organ failures due to poor adherence to treatment, poor tolerance of medication, and the existence of underlying or related disorders. As a result, as the world's population ages, there will be a greater need for organ transplants, which in turn will fuel the expansion of the market for organ preservation technologies.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 – 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Viaspan
• Lifor
• Custodiol HTK
• siRNA Transplant Solutions
• Renograf
• Hypothermosol
• Perfadex
• HBS Solution
• Others
𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐢𝐪𝐮𝐞
• Hypothermic Perfusion Preservation
• Static Cold Storage
• Others
𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
