Automotive and Electronics Drive Film Capacitors Market to US$ 3.9 Billion by 2033 | Future Market Insights Inc.

As calls for energy efficiency get stronger, demand for film capacitors grows proportionately. Explore other influences retaining market expansion.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Future Market Insights (FMI) report, the global film capacitors market size is likely to reach an estimated US$ 3 Billion in 2023. It is projected to surpass US$ 3.9 Billion by 2033. The market is estimated to witness steady growth at a CAGR of 2.6% from 2023 to 2033.



Future Market Insights (FMI) mentions that the global film capacitors industry is projected to showcase a CAGR of 2.6% in the estimated time frame. In the historical period between 2018 and 2022, the market witnessed a decent CAGR of 3.8%.

The film capacitor market spans a wide range of applications and sectors. These include sectors like consumer electronics, automotive, industrial automation, renewable energy, communications, medical devices, aerospace, and defense.

Film capacitors are used in power supplies, motor drives, inverters, lighting systems, audio equipment, communication equipment, and several other electronic systems.

Empower Your Decisions! Request Our Sample Report and Make Well-informed Decisions: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-17755

The shift to renewable energy sources and the need for efficient energy storage solutions are increasing the demand for film capacitors in applications such as solar inverters, wind turbines, and energy storage systems.

Film capacitors are widely used in consumer electronics such as smartphones, tablets, TVs, and audio systems. Increasing demand for consumer electronics is fueling the growth of the film capacitor market.

The automotive industry's transition to electric vehicles (EV) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) has significantly amplified the demand for film capacitors in automotive power electronics, motor drives, charging systems, and other applications.

Increasing deployment of industrial automation and infrastructure development projects around the world, growing the demand for film capacitors in applications such as motor drives, power supplies, lighting systems, and smart grid infrastructure is driving the market.

Consumers prefer film capacitors since they play a key role in improving energy efficiency in a variety of applications. They do this by by reducing power loss, improving power factor correction, and refining overall system performance. Rising regulatory requirements and awareness of energy efficiency are also contributing to the growth of the film capacitor market.

Film capacitors are known for their reliability, long life, and excellent performance under harsh conditions. These properties make them ideal for critical applications requiring stable and durable capacitors.

The film capacitor market is a dynamic industry driven by technological advancements, industry specific requirements, and increasing demand for energy-efficient and reliable electronic components in several sectors.

“Continual advances in film capacitor technology have improved performance characteristics such as high capacity, rated voltage, temperature stability, and miniaturization. These advances are driving the adoption of film capacitors across critical sectors.”—opines our senior consultant at FMI.

Request Methodology for a Comprehensive Analysis! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-17755

Key Takeaways from the Film Capacitors Market Report:

China film capacitors industry is likely to witness a CAGR of 2.5% from 2023 to 2033.

of from 2023 to 2033. The United States is estimated to be valued at US$ 709.6 Million by 2033

by 2033 As per FMI, the United Kingdom film capacitors industry is likely to witness a CAGR of 2.3% from 2023 to 2033.

of from 2023 to 2033. In terms of material type, the paper category is anticipated to showcase a CAGR of 2.5% from 2023 to 2033

of from 2023 to 2033 Based on application, the AC application segment is likely to lead the global film capacitors market through 2033 at a CAGR of 2.4%.



Competitive Landscape:

A competitive analysis of the film capacitor market reveals a highly competitive landscape characterized by multiple key players within the industry. These companies focus on developing innovative products, executing merger and acquisition strategies, and expanding distribution networks to strengthen their market position.

These players compete based on product innovation, quality, pricing, and distribution network. Additionally, market players are investing heavily in research and development activities to introduce more efficient, reliable, and advanced film capacitors.

In addition, each player is focusing on expanding their sales networks to expand their market reach and meet the growing demand for film capacitors in various regions.

For instance, in August 2021, KEMET Corporation announced an expanded distribution agreement with TTI, Inc., a global distributor of electronic components.

Furthermore, the competitive environment in the film capacitor market is expected to remain intense in the coming years due to the rising demand for high-performance capacitors and the emergence of new entrants.

Key Players Profiled in the Film Capacitors Market Report:

AVX Corporation;

Cornell Dubilier Electronics, Inc.;

KEMET Corporation;

Nichicon Corporation;

Panasonic Corporation



Master Agility in a Dynamic Market! Buy Now to Conquer Challenges and Drive Growth: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/17755

More Insights Available

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the film capacitors market, presenting historical data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals segments segmented in terms of material (paper, plastic) application (AC application, DC application) and end-use (automotive, consumer electronics, manufacturing, communication & technology, others) from 2023 to 2033.

About the Industrial Automation Division at Future Market Insights (FMI):

Future Market Insights (FMI) highly experienced industrial Automation team aids companies from all over the world with their specific business intelligence needs through professional research, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations.

With a library of over a thousand research and 1 Million+ data points, the team has spent over a decade analyzing the technology business across 50+ countries. From start to end, the company provides unrivaled research and consulting services. Please get in touch with us to see how we can help.

Film Capacitors Market Outlook by Category:

Material:

Paper

Plastic

Application:

AC Application

DC Application

End-Use:

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Manufacturing

Communication & Technology

Others



Author:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Explore Future Market Insights, Inc. Extensive Coverage in Industrial Automation Domain:

High Voltage Switchboard Market Size: The global High-Voltage Switchboard Market is valued at US$ 2.9 Billion in 2022, expected to reach US$ 5.0 Billion by 2033 with a 3.8% CAGR from 2023 to 2033. It is set to secure US$ 3.0 Billion in 2023 due to increased industry demand.

Pipe Screw Extruder Market Share: The Pipe Screw Extruder Market is expected to reach US$ 10.1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to exceed US$ 15.5 Billion by 2033, with a 4.4% CAGR over the forecast period.

Heat Resistant LED Lights Market Growth: The global Heat Resistant LED Light market was valued at US$ 6,689.0 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 8,256.3 Million in 2023 with 4.3% YoY growth. Over 2023-2033, it is expected to achieve a 5.7% CAGR, reaching US$ 14,372.6 Million by 2033.

Air Pollution Control Systems Market Analysis: Projected by Future Market Insights, the Air Pollution Control Systems Market is set to be valued at US$ 84.3 Billion in 2023, with an estimated 7.8% CAGR from 2023 to 2033. By the decade's end, it's anticipated to reach US$ 178.8 Billion.

Retail Printers and Consumables Market Outlook: The 2022 global Retail Printers And Consumables Market was valued at US$ 2.9 Billion, projected to be US$ 3.015 Billion in 2023. Demand will grow due to applications in various sectors, with a 4.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2033, reaching US$ 4.48 Billion by 2033.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube