Nautilus Biotechnology to Participate in Upcoming September Investor Conferences

SEATTLE, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAUT; or “Nautilus”), a company pioneering a single-molecule protein analysis platform, today announced the company will be participating in the following investor conferences:



Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY

Management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, September 13th at 7:50 a.m. Pacific Time / 10:50 a.m. Eastern Time.

Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Company Showcase, Virtual

Management is scheduled to present on Thursday, September 21st at 7:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Interested parties may access live and archived webcasts of the presentations on the “Investors” section of the company website at: www.nautilus.bio.

About Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc.

With its corporate headquarters in Seattle, Washington and its research and development headquarters in San Carlos, California, Nautilus is a development stage life sciences company working to create a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. Nautilus’ mission is to transform the field of proteomics by democratizing access to the proteome and enabling fundamental advancements across human health and medicine. To learn more about Nautilus, visit www.nautilus.bio .

Media Contact

press@nautilus.bio

Investor Contact

investorrelations@nautilus.bio