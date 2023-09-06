Draganfly Unveils New Commander 3 XL Hybrid Drone at Commercial UAV Expo

Draganfly’s new Hybrid Commander 3 XL with over 3 hr flight time will be on display at booth #1122 where attendees can learn about its enhanced flight time and payload capabilities.

Las Vegas, NV., Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8A) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions, and systems developer, is pleased to announce the unveiling of its newest product, the Commander 3 XL Hybrid, at the Commercial UAV Expo taking place at the Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, from September 5-7.

The Commander 3 XL Hybrid leverages the North American built highly modular and highly adaptable Commander 3 XL airframe. This cutting-edge system significantly extends flight duration, allowing operators to achieve more in a single flight than ever before.

Like the Commander 3 XL, the Commander 3 XL Hybrid maintains the Swiss army like versatility, accommodating a wide range of payloads, including Draganfly’s Precision Delivery System . The liquid-cooled powertrain efficiently drives all UAV systems, resulting in an increase in flight endurance with the ability to fly a payload of up to 4kg or 8.8 lb for up to 3 hours, making this the ideal system to support almost any operation.

The Commander 3 XL Hybrid ensures operational efficiency by overcoming remote charging and battery transport challenges, enabling missions to proceed without logistical limitations. Its new fuel injection system delivers exceptional power output and industry-leading fuel efficiency, allowing for effortless startup in various environments and altitudes. The versatile hybrid power plant takes advantage of gasoline or heavy fuels and features robust on-board diagnostics to ensure consistent performance and unmatched reliability.

"Driven by customer demand the Commander 3 XL Hybrid is Draganfly’s latest technological advancement designed to assist various sectors to achieve more than ever before," said Cameron Chell, President and CEO of Draganfly. "This new platform offers extended flight times, logistical efficiency, and reliability to achieve peak operational efficiency without compromise. We are excited to be able to showcase the Commander 3 XL Hybrid at this year's Commercial UAV Expo alongside all our other innovative drone technology.”

Attendees will have an opportunity to explore the Commander 3 XL Hybrid at Draganfly's booth #1122, as well as interact with Draganfly's team of experts, and learn about Draganfly’s other cutting-edge products such as the Heavy lift drone , Starling X.2 , and Commander 3 XL .

Learn more about the Commander SXL Hybrid during our live stream at 10AM PST/1PM EDT from CUAV or watch the announcement video.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8A) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge drone solutions, software, and AI systems that revolutionize how organizations can do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 24 years, Draganfly is an award-winning industry leader serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping, and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

For more information on Draganfly, please visit us at www.draganfly.com.

For additional investor information, visit https://www.thecse.com/en/listings/technology/draganfly-inc, https://www.nasdaq.com/market-activity/stocks/dpro , or https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/equity/draganfly-inc-1 .

Media Contact

Arian Hopkins

email: media@draganfly.com

Company Contact

Email: info@draganfly.com

