Global Fibrinogen Concentrates Market is Anticipated to Reach US$ 700 Million by 2031, Rising at a 6% CAGR: Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Rise in demand for fibrinogen among physicians as blood clot formation agents, increase in the number of cases of bleeding disorders, and surge in the availability of fibrinogen products are key factors projected to drive the global fibrinogen concentrates market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for fibrinogen concentrates was estimated to have acquired US$ 368.75 million in 2020. It is anticipated to advance with a 6% CAGR from 2021 to 2031 and by 2031 the market is likely to total US$ 700 million.



Within the first hour of a patient's admission to the hospital, a sizable portion of hemorrhage-related fatalities takes place. This is turning out to be a major factor in the market for fibrinogen concentrates growing. In pre-hospital situations and on the battlefield, hemostatic resuscitation is given more importance.

In the market for fibrinogen concentrates, the idea of remote damage control resuscitation (RDCR) is becoming more and more common. This raises logistical problems and necessitates the use of hemostatic products that are simple to store, carry, and employ in harsh field conditions. Manufacturers are using business prospects in these cutting-edge and uncommon applications.

Market Snapshot:



Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 368.75 Mn Estimated Value US$ 700 Mn Growth Rate - CAGR 6% Forecast Period 2020-2031 No. of Pages 146 Pages Market Segmentation Application, End User, Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LATAM & MEA Companies Covered LFB GROUP, Green Cross Corp., Octapharma AG, CSL Behring, and Shanghai RAAS

Key Findings of the Market Report

Key elements anticipated to propel the worldwide fibrinogen concentrates market during the forecast period include an increase in consumer appetite for fibrinogen among physicians as clotting agents, an increase in the incidence of bleeding disorders, as well as a spike in the availability of fibrinogen products.

Significant market potential is presented by rising investment in research and development and the abundance of items in the pipeline.

One of the main elements influencing the market analysis is the rising incidence of chronic blood diseases.



Market Trends for Fibrinogen Concentrates

The market for fibrinogen concentrate is predicted to have significant growth in the surgery segment.

It is anticipated that factors like rising blood-related illnesses and rising surgical procedures would accelerate market expansion. For example, according to data from the World Federation of Hemophilia, men accounted for 146,246 (88%) of hemophilia A cases in 2020, which was followed by females with 5,636 (3%) and sex unknown at 9,917 (6%).

A study published in September 2020, titled "Estimation of the National Surgical Needs in India by Enumerating the Surgical Procedures in an Urban Community Under Universal Health Coverage," found that 3,646 surgeries would be required annually to meet the surgical requirements of the Indian population, as opposed to the global estimate of 5,000 surgeries per 1 billion people. It is projected that the market under research would develop due to the rising need for surgical procedures.



Fibrinogen Concentrates Market Regional Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the fibrinogen concentrates market in different regions. These are:

In 2020, Europe had a sizable market share for fibrinogen concentrates, followed by North America. Europe is probably going to keep its market share throughout the predicted period. The market in the region is driven by high awareness of the availability of various brands of fibrinogen concentrate goods and the early launch of fibrinogen concentrates.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to increase its market share during the projection period. The fibrinogen concentrates market in this region is anticipated to grow as a result of product launches, distribution agreements, acquisitions, alliances, and geographical expansion by companies, particularly in China and Japan.

Global Fibrinogen Concentrates Market: Key Players

There are numerous significant competitors in the fragmented fibrinogen concentrate industry. Many businesses are making efforts to increase their visibility in the market.

The following companies are well-known participants in the global fibrinogen concentrates market:

LFB GROUP

Green Cross Corp.

Octapharma AG

CSL Behring

Shanghai RAAS

Biotest AG

Octapharma



Key developments in the global market for fibrinogen concentrates are:

The Phase III AdFIrst (Adjusted Fibrinogen Replacement Strategy) experiment using fibrinogen in individuals with acquired fibrinogen insufficiency successfully had an interim analysis delivered by Biotest AG in 2022.

Health Canada gave the go-ahead for Octapharma Canada's Fibryga (Human Fibrinogen Concentrate, HFC) to be used during surgical operations to treat acquired fibrinogen deficiency (AFD) in 2020.

Global Fibrinogen Concentrates Market Segmentation

Application

General Coagulation Management

Surgery

Others



End User

Hospitals

ASCs

Others



Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



