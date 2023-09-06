Washable Marker Market is Predicted to Witness a Value of US$ 683.0 Million by 2031: Transparency Market Research, Inc.
An increase in a number of schools and pre-nursery schools is expected to propel the washable marker market size during the forecast period
Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
The washable marker market is set to thrive with a projected CAGR of 4% from 2023 to 2031, according to a report by TMR. By 2031, the market is expected to reach a valuation of approximately US$ 683 million, as per the report.
Increasing demand for washable marker in corporate offices and training institutes to create whiteboard visuals for presentations, brainstorming sessions, and training materials, drive the market growth. Washable markers are often marketed as non-toxic and safe for children, making them a preferred choice for households and schools.
Social media is contributing significantly to the washable marker market growth as famous artists influence the young population and art events. The rising e-commerce sector is likely to offer lucrative opportunities to vendors in the global washable marker industry. Online channels provide a wide variety of products and convenience to customers.
The growing Do-It-Yourself (DIY) culture, with people of all ages engaging in various creative projects. Washable markers are essential tools for DIY enthusiasts, contributing to their sustained demand.
Manufacturers have been constantly innovating to improve washable markers. This includes introducing new features such as dual tips, scented markers, and specialized markers for specific projects, all of which attract consumers looking for variety and functionality.
Market Snapshot:
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Market Revenue
|US$ 485.0 Mn
|Estimated Value
|US$ 683.0 Mn
|Growth Rate - CAGR
|4.0%
|Forecast Period
|2023-2031
|No. of Pages
|150 Pages
|Market Segmentation
|Type, Category, Tip Type, Pack Size, Age Group, Price, End-use, Distribution Channel
|Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America
|Companies Covered
|BIC Group,CARIOCA,Crayola LLC,Drimark,Faber-Castell,Liqui-Mark,Luxor,Newell Brands,Sargent Art,STABILO International GmbH,Other Key Players
Key Takeaways from the Market Study
- As of 2022, the washable marker market was valued at US$ billion
- By distribution channel, the offline segment to enjoy high demand, accumulating a high revenue share during the forecast period.
- Based on end-users, the commercial segment is anticipated to dominate the industry during the forecast period
- Based on age group, the kids segment is expected to generate high revenue during the forecast period, due to the increased kid's interest in arts & craft activity
Washable Marker Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers
- With the growing importance of creative expression in children's learning and development, the demand for washable markers in educational settings has grown.
- The growth of e-commerce platforms has made it easier for consumers to access a wide range of washable marker options. This convenience has contributed to the overall market growth.
- Manufacturers have developed eco-friendly washable markers that use sustainable materials and reduce waste. These products cater to environmentally conscious consumers.
Washable Marker Market – Regional Analysis
- North America is a significant market for washable markers, driven by the increasing demand from schools, and offices, and the presence of creative hobbyist culture. Trends in educational supplies, arts and crafts, and sustainability influence this market. an increasing demand for premium quality markers, and there's a growing interest in eco-friendly and non-toxic options, to boost the market sales.
- Expansion in the e-commerce sector and growth in a number of arts and crafts events are anticipated to drive market revenue in Asia Pacific. The presence of retail outlets and manufacturing units is also boosting demand for washable markers in the region. The education sector and the presence of a large youth population are major growth drivers for washable markers.
Competitive Landscape
The global washable market is fragmented, with the presence of a small number of leading players. The leading players constantly innovating in terms of marker designs, including dual-tip markers, scented markers, and markers with unique features to cater to different consumer preferences. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global washable marker market report:
- BIC Group
- CARIOCA
- Crayola LLC
- Drimark
- Faber-Castell
- Liqui-Mark
- Luxor
- Newell Brands
- Sargent Art
- STABILO International GmbH
- Other Key Players
Key Developments in the Washable Marker Market
-
In May 2023 – Crayola introduced Bold & Bright Washable Markers and Twistables Colored Pencils for Kids. Bold & Bright Washable Markers conical tips and easily create both thick and thin lines. The special Bold & Bright formula allows kids to work on all kinds of light and dark paper. Parents will enjoy less-mess coloring from fan-favorite Twistables Colored Pencils mechanism with no sharpening required – simply twist for more coloring fun!
Washable Marker Market – Key Segments
By Type
- Basic Washable Markers
- Super-Washable Markers
By Category
- Scented
- Non-scented
By Tip Type
- Chisel
- Bold
- Bullet
- Fine
- Others (Brush, etc.)
By Pack Size
- Pack of 1
- Pack of 2-10
- Pack of 10-20
- Pack of 20-40
- More than 40
By Age Group
- Kids
- Adults
By Price
- Low
- Medium
- High
By End-use
- Individual
- Commercial
- Corporate Offices
- Schools
- Universities & Colleges
- Others (Child Care Homes, etc.)
By Distribution Channel
- Online
- E-commerce Websites
- Company-owned Websites
- Offline
- Supermarkets / Hypermarkets
- Specialty Stores
- Other Retail Stores
Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South America
