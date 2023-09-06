Volt Lithium Announces Appointment of New Board Chair

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volt Lithium Corp. (TSX-V: VLT, OTCQB: VLTLF, FSE: I2D) (the “Company” or “Volt”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Lt. General (ret’d) Honourable Andrew Leslie as Chair of the Company’s Board of Directors, succeeding Mr. Warner Uhl, who will continue as a Director of the Company. With a diverse leadership background across military, business and government, Lt. General Leslie brings high integrity and strong corporate governance capabilities to his new role as Board Chair.



“We are very pleased to have Lt. General Leslie assume the role of Board Chair, as his insights, connections and business acumen have been truly invaluable as a member of Volt’s Board of Directors, and we look forward to further leveraging his contributions as Board Chair,” said Alex Wylie, CEO of Volt. “We also wish to thank Warner for his valued tenure serving as Chair of the Company’s Board and look forward to his continued active participation as a Director.”

General Andrew Leslie boasts a diverse career spanning roles as a soldier, business leader, Federal Parliamentarian, Chief Government Whip, and board of director across corporate, charitable, and government organizations. Notably, he served as the Commander/CEO of the Canadian Army for four years during the latest Afghan War, capping his Canadian Armed Forces journey. With international experience in peacekeeping and war through UN and NATO missions, he earned numerous Canadian and international awards.

Transitioning to the corporate sphere, he became a senior Vice President at a major Canadian corporation. His education includes degrees from the University of Ottawa (Economics), the Royal Military College (MA/Strategic Studies), and the University of London (U.K.). He also completed executive courses at Harvard Business School, Canadian Forces Colleges, and the Rotman School of Management's Institute of Directors Education program. General Leslie's extensive military training encompasses leadership, governance, ethics, strategy, tactics, equipment acquisition, and risk management. In 2021, he received an honorary Doctorate from the Royal Military College. Currently residing in Ottawa, he is bilingual in English and French.

Stock Option Grant

Volt also announces today that the Company has granted an aggregate of 3,855,000 stock options (the "Options") to certain directors, officers and consultants (the "Option Recipients") to purchase 3,855,000 common shares (the "Shares") in the capital of the Company pursuant to the Company's stock option plan (the "Option Plan"). The Options, which vest immediately, are exercisable at a price of $0.30 per Share for a period of four years from the date of grant, expiring on September 5, 2027.

These grants represent compensation to the Option Recipients for their respective service to the Company and as an incentive mechanism to foster and align the interest of such persons in the long-term success of Volt.

About Volt

Volt is a lithium development and technology company aiming to be North America’s first commercial producer of lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonates from oilfield brine. Our strategy is to generate value for shareholders by leveraging management’s hydrocarbon experience and existing infrastructure to extract lithium deposits from existing wells, thereby reducing capital costs, lowering risks and supporting the world’s clean energy transition. With four differentiating pillars, and a proprietary Direct Lithium Extraction (“DLE”) technology, Volt’s innovative approach to development is focused on allowing the highest lithium recoveries with lowest costs, positioning us well for future commercialization. We are committed to operating efficiently and with transparency across all areas of the business staying sharply focused on creating long-term, sustainable shareholder value. Investors and/or other interested parties may sign up for updates about the Company’s continued progress on its website at www.voltlithium.com.

