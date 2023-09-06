Rivalry Enhances Casino Product Suite with Eight New Games and Casino.exe Mobile App Launch

Company Increases Casino Product Accessibility, Engagement with Variety of New Games and Casino.exe Release on iOS Mobile App

TORONTO, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rivalry Corp. (the “Company” or “Rivalry”) (TSXV: RVLY) (OTCQX: RVLCF) (FSE: 9VK), the leading sportsbook and iGaming operator for Millennials and Gen Z, today announced a number of enhancements to its casino product suite, including launching Casino.exe, Rivalry’s proprietary casino platform which blends 90’s nostalgia with interactive entertainment, on its iOS mobile app in Ontario and adding a variety of new games.

“Since launching Casino.exe last year we’ve diversified our revenue mix and materially increased betting handle,” said Steven Salz, Co-Founder and CEO of Rivalry. “Our emphasis on tech and design innovation continues to serve as a catalyst for our products, allowing us to drive organic interest and activity in casino with limited marketing spend. Today’s announcement adds greater accessibility to our exclusive casino platform and builds on a unique offering with more games and variety.”

In Canada, Ontario residents will now be able to access and play Casino.exe through Rivalry’s iOS mobile app, which launched in May with esports and sports betting. Since releasing its mobile app in Ontario, Rivalry has seen a 15% month-over-month increase in betting handle and uptick in player registrations.

Rivalry has also added eight new games to Casino.exe, including a mix of game shows, table games, and instant games. The update will add game variety and scale to the Company's casino offering as it continues to grow in popularity on Rivalry, generating C$57.5 million in Q2 2023 betting handle.

“Casino.exe has put a stake in the ground for the future of online casinos and how the industry can push the traditional online betting experience toward something much more fun and engaging for a demographic that demands it,” Salz continued. “We’re excited to be bringing this product to more customers in Ontario and continue expanding our casino product suite for all our users.”

The Company intends to continue growing its portfolio of casino games with originally developed games, as well as further evolving Casino.exe with more interactive and entertainment-based features which add depth and exclusivity to its product suite.

About Rivalry

Rivalry Corp. wholly owns and operates Rivalry Limited, a leading sport betting and media company offering fully regulated online wagering on esports, traditional sports, and casino for the next generation of fans. Rivalry Limited has held an Isle of Man license since 2018, considered one of the premier online gambling jurisdictions. Rivalry also holds a sports bookmaker license in Australia and an internet gaming registration in Ontario, and is currently in the process of obtaining additional country licenses. Rivalry’s sportsbook is built on a proprietary tech stack and features a variety of originally developed products geared for Millennial and Gen Z fans including Same Game Combos, an esports parlay product, a first-party casino game called Rushlane, and an interactive casino platform, Casino.exe.

