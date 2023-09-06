Invivyd to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invivyd, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to protect the vulnerable from serious viral infectious diseases, today announced that it will present at the following investor conferences:



H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

Fireside Chat Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Fireside Chat Time: 3:00 PM ET

Location: New York, NY

Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Fireside Chat Time: 12:55 PM ET

Location: New York, NY

Live webcasts of the fireside chats will be available in the investor section of the company's website at investors.invivyd.com and will be archived for approximately 90 days following the events.

