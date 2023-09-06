Augmedix Announces Expanding Coverage in Behavioral Health Field for Acute and Ambulatory Care Settings

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Augmedix (Nasdaq: AUGX), a healthcare technology company that delivers industry-leading, ambient medical documentation and data solutions, announced today the expansion of the company’s medical documentation products to the behavioral healthcare field.



As the need for behavioral healthcare continues to grow , Augmedix is proud to successfully serve the behavioral health field by offering ambient medical documentation and data solutions that are accurate and transparent, and which help streamline workflows for clinicians. Augmedix currently supports behavioral healthcare entities with its Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes products, and will supplement those with its newest product, Augmedix Go , later this year.

“To address the increasing need for behavioral healthcare services, which has been exacerbated by the mental healthcare workforce shortage, Augmedix is expanding its service offerings to cover this pressing issue in our society today,” said Manny Krakaris, Chief Executive Officer of Augmedix. “Augmedix enables health systems partners like Northern Light Health to put the clinician-patient relationship front and center in behavioral health settings as well as other specialty settings. We facilitate a more natural interaction and document patient visits with comprehensive and accurate medical notes.”

By digitizing the patient encounter, Augmedix streamlines medical documentation and access to data and frees clinicians to fully engage with their patients. The company’s offerings can be utilized in ambulatory and acute behavioral healthcare settings such as counseling, psychiatric services, clinics, telehealth, inpatient, and more. Augmedix products are utilized by a wide spectrum of behavioral health professionals, including nurse practitioners and psychiatrists. Across the more than 35 specialties that Augmedix serves, patients consent to the use of Augmedix at a 99% acceptance rate.

Nearly half of psychologists report burnout or the inability to meet patient demand. Augmedix can help alleviate the increased workload, and clinicians using Augmedix products can save up to three hours per day.

“As a psychiatrist, Augmedix helps me document quickly and efficiently, leaving more time and energy for patient care,” said Amelia Villagomez, MD, Integrative Psychiatrist at Mindful . “Through the medical documentation and data provided, I am able to streamline workflows and have an extra hour every day.”

About Augmedix

Augmedix (Nasdaq: AUGX) delivers industry-leading, ambient medical documentation and data solutions to healthcare systems, physician practices, hospitals, and telemedicine practitioners.

Augmedix is on a mission to help clinicians and patients form a human connection at the point of care, through technology that works in the background and does not interfere with the clinician-patient encounter. Augmedix’s proprietary Notebuilder Platform extracts relevant data from natural clinician-patient conversations and converts that data into medical notes in real time, which are seamlessly transferred to the EHR. The company’s platform uses automatic speech recognition, natural language processing, including large language models, and medical documentation specialists to generate accurate and timely medical notes.

Leveraging this platform, Augmedix’s products relieve clinicians of administrative burden, in turn, reducing burnout and increasing both clinician and patient satisfaction. Augmedix is also leading the revolution in transforming point-of-care information into valuable structured data that can drive lower revenue cycle management costs, higher reimbursement levels and deliver important clinical feedback to the point of care.

Augmedix is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, with offices around the world. To learn more, visit www.augmedix.com .

