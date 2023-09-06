Innovation Abounds: Upcoming HR Technology Conference & Exposition® to Spotlight Industry’s Latest Advancements

Renowned Event Shares Additional Details About New Innovation Summit, Annual Pitchfest and More

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the HR Technology Conference & Exposition® coming up next month, the conference organizers today released additional details about the event. Underscoring the industry’s commitment to innovation, the 2023 conference will offer attendees multiple opportunities to learn about the latest in HR technology, connecting the community at the brand-new Innovation Summit and taking a deep dive into the startup space with the annual Pitchfest competition.

Innovation Upfront

Announced earlier this year, the first-of-its-kind HR Technology Innovation Summit will take place before the conference on Monday, October 9, 2023. Sponsored by ADP, TD Cowen and Venero Capital Advisors, the event will provide unparalleled access to investors at all stages, from angels and venture capitalists to the world’s best-known investment banks and private equity firms.

The Innovation Summit will highlight data and insights from Human Resource Executive® and WorkTech and exclusive sessions featuring some of the industry’s leading global CEOs, analysts, investors and advisors. Speakers include Innovation Summit chair George LaRocque along with Daniel Chait, CEO of Greenhouse; Jason Corsello, founder and General Partner, Acadian Ventures; David Hain, CEO of Gotham Growth Group; Caitlin MacGregor, co-founder and CEO of Plum and others to be announced. The agenda is set to cover topics such as understanding market signals and trends, the intricacies of pre-seed and seed round investments, corporate development and M&A and thriving in uncertain economic times.

Startups Take the Stage

The return of the annual Pitchfest competition will see 33 companies compete for the chance to win the 2023 grand prize: $30,000 donated by Randstad Innovation Fund and exhibit space at the 2024 HR Technology Conference. Following each initial round, two companies will advance to the finals, scheduled for Thursday, October 12, 2023, at 10 a.m. PT. All companies have an equal chance of advancing, evaluated based on a combination of votes from the judges and audience.

This year’s judges include conference chair Steve Boese; Innovation Summit chair George LaRocque; Madeline Laurano, founder of Aptitude Research; Tim Sackett, President of HRU Technical Resources; Katherine Salguero, Senior Investment Analyst, Randstad Innovation Fund; Kim Seals, Senior Partner, West Monroe; and Michel Stokvis, Senior Director, Randstad Innovation Fund.

Listed in alphabetical order, the following companies have been selected to participate in the 2023 Pitchfest:

Abundantly

Altooro

Aragorn AI, Inc

Benchmarcx

Boostpoint

Canary Reporting and Consulting Services Inc.

CollabWORK

Escalate

First30

FOUNT Global, Inc.

Gigged.AI

Givhero

Hellohire

HR Geckos Inc.

Integral Recruiting Design

Manifest

Monark

OneRange

OOt Media Holdings Inc.

Performica

Pietential

Refer

Revive Bot

Sholder

SimplrOps Inc.

Symba

TalentSpotify Private Limited

Vette

VirgilHR

Wellbeing.ai

Welliba

Worklik

Zorenda Works



Rebecca McKenna, Senior Vice President, HR Portfolio at ETC, shared, “The HR Tech Conference has always been where HR technology companies go to get noticed. As such, we strive to recognize those at various points in their journey, from the startups participating in Pitchfest to the later-stage organizations seeking funding. This is a vibrant community that thrives on collaboration, connections and innovation, and we expect to see that in full force next month.”

The HR Technology Conference & Exposition® will be held October 10 – 13, 2023, with pre-conference events, including the Innovation Summit, happening on October 9, 2023. To see the full agenda and register today, please visit www.hrtechnologyconference.com.

About the HR Technology Conference & Exposition®

The Human Resource Executive® HR Technology Conference & Exposition® has helped tens of thousands of HR professionals make smarter and better-informed decisions regarding their organization’s HR technology investments with a world-class educational program. Founded in 1997, the conference’s annual fall event is the longest-running in-person event dedicated to the HR technology industry and features the world’s largest expo showcasing innovative HR technologies, exciting demonstrations and a startup competition. Expanding on the success of the in-person event and due to the constant growth of the industry, in 2020, the HR Technology Conference & Exposition® began hosting a virtual event to complement its internationally recognized on-site event and bring the community together more often. Visit www.hrtechnologyconference.com for more details.

