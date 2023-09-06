Submit Release
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference

NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zentalis® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing clinically differentiated small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers, today announced that Kimberly Blackwell, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Zentalis, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 10:10 a.m. ET, held in New York City.

Access to a live webcast of this event, as well as an archived recording, will be available under the “Events & Presentations” tab on the Investors & Media section of the Company’s website at https://ir.zentalis.com/news-events/events-presentations.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals
Zentalis® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers. Utilizing its Integrated Discovery Engine, the Company is developing a focused pipeline of potentially best-in-class oncology candidates, which include azenosertib (ZN-c3), a WEE1 inhibitor for advanced solid tumors, ZN-d5, a BCL-2 inhibitor for hematologic malignancies and related disorders, and a heterobifunctional degrader of BCL-xL for solid and hematological malignancies. The Company is also leveraging its extensive experience and capabilities across cancer biology and medicinal chemistry to advance its research on protein degraders. Zentalis has operations in both New York and San Diego.

For more information, please visit www.zentalis.com. Follow Zentalis on Twitter at @ZentalisP and on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/zentalis-pharmaceuticals.

Contact:
Katie Beach Oltsik
Evoke Canale
Katherine.Beach@evokegroup.com


