ApartmentLove Integrates OwnerDirect.com with Hostfully Increasing Access to Short-Term Vacation Rentals Around the World

TORONTO, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ApartmentLove Inc. (CSE: APLV) (OTCQB: APMLF) (“ApartmentLove” or the “Company”), a leading provider of online home, apartment, and vacation rental marketing services to property managers, owners, renters, and vacationers from around the world is pleased to announce the successful integration of the Company’s Short-Term Vacation Rental (“STVR”) website OwnerDirect.com with Hostfully and the Hostfully Listing Distribution system providing a direct and real-time integration with thousands of vacation rentals across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and the Caribbean.



“We are thrilled to welcome Hostfully as our newest syndication partner,” said Cailean Cattani – the Company’s Head of Sales and Marketing. Adding, “Integrating with the Hostfully system provides known, trusted, and proven reliable property managers of high-end vacation rentals the means to syndicate their entire listing inventory quickly and easily to OwnerDirect.com, our beautifully styled and easy-to-use vacation rental platform.” The Company’s integration with the Hostfully API makes it free for all Hostfully clients to syndicate their entire inventory of STVR properties for promotion on OwnerDirect.com. As such, the global audience of travelers searching unique vacation rentals and memorable holiday experiences on OwnerDirect.com will soon have more and better choices when making their travel plans.

Hostfully is a complete suite that automates and simplifies the challenges of short term and vacation rentals. “At Hostfully, we do things very differently,” says David Jacoby – President & Co-Founder of Hostfully. Adding, “Working in a very fast-paced and often changing vacation rental environment, we take the time to evaluate the market and make what we believe is the best business decision for Hostfully and all our clients. Integrating with the new OwnerDirect.com makes great sense and we encourage all our property managers to syndicate their vacation rentals from around the world to OwnerDirect.com via the Hostfully API.”

A proven reliable data transfer feed, the Hostfully API presents yet another direct and automated connection further scaling OwnerDirect.com in the coveted STVR space crystalizing the Company as a leader in the deeply fragmented and high-margin global internet listing industry. Free for Hostfully clients to syndicate their entire vacation rental inventory to OwnerDirect.com, the Company earns a service fee on the gross booking value of every vacation booking made on OwnerDirect.com.

The Company is finalizing similar listing engagements that, in aggregate, are expected to increase the global STVR inventory on OwnerDirect.com to nearly 3,000,000 vacation rental properties in more than 100 countries on 5 continents around the world.

OwnerDirect.com is among the fastest growing STVR platforms in the world and is very well positioned to become the global leader.

About Hostfully

The Hostfully Property Management Platform is a cloud-based software that helps vacation rental businesses handle and automate bookings across multiple channels. It enables users to accept payments on a centralized platform by facilitating integration with Stripe and PayPal and handle marketing campaigns, collect security deposits from clients and view the total number of bookings across specific dates. Other features include centralized calendar, contact database, expense management, reporting, team collaboration, instant messaging and more. For more information, visit www.hostfully.com.

About OwnerDirect.com

OwnerDirect.com is a leading Short-Term Vacation Rental (“STVR”) marketplace connecting property owners and travelers from around the world. A pioneer in the vacation rental industry with more than 20-years of operating history, OwnerDirect.com advertises high-end vacation properties on behalf of owners and property managers and is trusted by millions as a safe, easy-to-use, and proven effective platform to find and secure unique rental accommodations. With a vast inventory of vacation homes, condos, cabins, and villas for rent, OwnerDirect.com is scaling as an automated vacation rental platform and is among the fastest growth STVR platforms in the world.

About ApartmentLove Inc.

ApartmentLove Inc. (CSE: APLV) (OTCQB: APMLF) is a leading provider of online home, apartment, and vacation rental marketing services to property managers, owners, renters, and vacationers in more than 30 countries around the world. Promoting more than 350,000 daily active homes, apartments, and vacation properties on its network of short-term and long-term rental marketing websites, ApartmentLove has proven its ability to scale as a fast-growing "PropTech" in today’s complex and dynamic markets. Seeking to consolidate the deeply fragmented internet listing industry, ApartmentLove has acquired multiple businesses that have many monthly active users, a history of recurring revenues, positive cashflows, and/or custom technologies that accelerate and destress the renting experience.

For more information visit www.apartmentlove.com/investors

Cailean Cattani

Head of Sales and Marketing

ApartmentLove Inc.

ccattani@apartmentlove.com

(647) 622-2432

