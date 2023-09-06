Genenta to Present at Upcoming Scientific and Investor Conferences

MILAN, Italy and NEW YORK, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ: GNTA) a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing a cell-based platform harnessing the power of hematopoietic stem cells towards a permanent self-vaccination against cancer, will present at several upcoming scientific and investor conferences.

H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference, September 11-13 2023, NYC-US

Presenters: Pierluigi Paracchi, CEO and Co-founder, Carlo Russo, CMO and Head of Development



2023 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference, September 26-28 2023, NYC-US

Presenters: Pierluigi Paracchi, CEO and Co-founder, Richard Slansky, CFO



Chardan's 7th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference, October 2-3 2023, NYC-US

Presenters: Tim Obara, Business Development



Second Scientific Meeting GSTC “Molecular and Therapeutic Breakthroughs in Brain Tumors”, September 23-27 2023, Cala Granu, Porto Cervo - Italy

Type: Oral Presentation

Presenter: Carlo Russo, CMO and Head of Development

About Genenta and Temferon

Genenta (www.genenta.com) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company engaged in the development of a proprietary hematopoietic stem cell therapy for the treatment of a variety of solid tumor cancers. Temferon™ is based on ex-vivo gene transfer into autologous Tie2+ hematopoietic stem/progenitor cells (HSPCs) to deliver immunomodulatory molecules directly via tumor-infiltrating monocytes/macrophages (Tie2 Expressing Monocytes - TEMs). Temferon, which is under investigation in a phase 1/2a clinical trial in newly diagnosed Glioblastoma Multiforme patients who have an unmethylated MGMT gene promoter (uMGMT-GBM), is designed to reach solid tumors, induce a durable immune response not restricted to pre-selected tumor antigens nor type, and avoid systemic toxicity, which are some of the main unresolved challenges in immuno-oncology.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release contain “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “suggest,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” "will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Genenta’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the completion and timing of the phase 1/2a clinical trial or any studies relating to the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme patients who have an unmethylated MGMT gene promoter (uMGMT-GBM). Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in Genenta's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of the date of this announcement, and Genenta undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Genenta Media: Tiziana Pollio, mobile +39 348 23 15 143

tiziana.pollio@genenta.com



