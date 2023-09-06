Stem Cell Banking Market Expected To Reach $16.55 Billion by 2030 | CAGR 15.6%

Stem Cell Banking 2030

Stem cell banking market report provides an in-depth analysis of the size along with current trends and future estimations.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Stem cell banking market size was valued at $4,298.5 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $16,558.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 15.6% from 2021 to 2030. Stem cells are used to repair and self-renew damaged cells. It is also used to treat various medical conditions such as leukemia, lymphoma, neuroblastoma, and multiple myeloma. These cells are stored in stem cell banks, as they have the potential for usage in the treatment of any medical conditions. The collected stem cells are cryopreserved and stored for decades, which can be later used to treat large number of chronic diseases such as leukemia, thalassemia, and diabetes.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

American CryoStem Corporation

Americord Registry LLC

Cordlife Group Limited

Cryo Cell International Inc.

Cryoholdco De LatinoAmerica, S.A.P.I. DE C.V.

StemCyte Cord Blood Bank

Covis Pharma

Global Cord Blood Corporation

Smart cells

CSG BIO

On the basis of service type, the market is categorized into collection & transportation, processing, analysis, and storage. The storage segment dominated the market in 2020, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period, owing to increase in number of stem cell banks.

By utilization, the market is divided into used and unused. The used segment dominated the market in 2020, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period, owing to the increase in clinical trials for stem cell applications.

On the basis of cell type, the market is categorized into umbilical cord stem cell, cord blood, cord tissue, placenta, adult stem cell, and embryonic stem cell. The umbilical cord stem cell segment dominated the market in 2020, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period, owing to the application to treat multiple medical conditions and can be easily collected without any risk for the mother and baby.

Depending on bank type, the market is divided into public and private. The public segment dominated the market in 2020, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period, owing to low cost of stem cell therapy at public banks.

The COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to have a negative impact on the growth of the stem cell banking market. The spread of COVID-19 led to a major public health issue. Most of the stem cell collection procedures were slowed down to avoid spread of COVID-19 virus. However, clinical trials for application of stem cells for COVID-19 treatment, may contribute to the market growth post pandemic.

