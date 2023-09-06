SPA, an Arlington Capital Partners Portfolio Company, Advances Space and Intelligence Strategy through PRKK Acquisition
As SPA’s strategic expansion across the S&I domain continues, we are thrilled to fold PRKK’s highly complementary capabilities into our offerings.”ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Systems Planning & Analysis (“SPA”), a leading global provider of innovative solutions in support of complex national security programs and defense priorities, has acquired PRKK, LLC (“PRKK” or the “Company”). Founded in 2006, PRKK’s mission is the advancement of Space Domain Awareness and Space Superiority. PRKK is a recognized leader in large, cross-domain studies and analyses for clients such as the Office of the Secretary of Defense Strategic Capabilities Office (OSD SCO), U.S. Space Force, Space Security and Defense Program, and the Intelligence Community.
The acquisition of PRKK, combined with continued organic growth, enables SPA to further expand its commitment to the Space and Intelligence sectors. PRKK will become a key part of SPA’s Space & Intelligence (“S&I”) Division under the leadership of Bruce Phillips, Senior Vice President. The Company will continue to provide its exceptional capabilities to a growing list of blue-chip clients while gaining access to SPA’s comprehensive portfolio of solutions and expertise. PRKK has operations across the U.S. including Washington, D.C., Colorado Springs, CO, and Vandenberg SFB, CA.
“As SPA’s strategic expansion across the S&I domain continues, we are thrilled to fold PRKK’s highly complementary capabilities into our offerings, further enabling us to deliver specialized analytics and engineering expertise to our national security customers,” commented SPA CEO Rich Sawchak. “PRKK is well known for providing rapid warfighter solutions and concepts, systems engineering, threat intelligence analysis, cyber concept development, and tailored analytics. We couldn’t ask for a better fit, and we warmly welcome PRKK’s highly qualified and experienced subject matter experts into the SPA family.”
Phil Ryan, PRKK Co-President, added “We are excited to have PRKK become a key contributor to SPA’s strategic expansion supporting the vital missions of our customers and the dedicated professionals who serve our country. We feel that SPA’s customer and mission focus, coupled with their commitment to employees, makes them a superb home for the entire PRKK family.”
“Phil and I look forward to supporting Dave Meteyer, PRKK’s General Manager, in leading the integration of our team of space, cyber and Special Operations Forces operators, along with our acquisition specialists and intelligence experts into the broader SPA organization,” said Keith Kozlowski, PRKK Co-President.
David Wodlinger, a Managing Partner at Arlington Capital, said “SPA’s acquisition of PRKK brings cutting edge capabilities and decades of experience working on some of the most advanced space protection concepts. In an evolving geo-political environment where our adversaries may seek to hold our space assets at risk, adding PRKK’s extensive solutions and skilled employees with SPA’s own work on critical space programs will position SPA as the trusted partner of choice for the space and intelligence communities.”
“Adding PRKK’s capabilities and customer set further enables SPA to serve critical missions within the national security community,” said Ben Ramundo, a Principal at Arlington Capital. “We’re excited to support Rich, Bruce and the SPA team in deepening its position in the S&I domain, a key tenet of SPA’s growth strategy.”
Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton served as legal counsel to SPA and Shulman Rogers served as legal counsel to PRKK. Evergreen Advisors Capital provided investment banking services to PRKK. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
About Systems Planning & Analysis, Inc.
With a heritage spanning more than 50 years, SPA is a premier global provider of innovative solutions in support of complex national security programs and defense priorities. SPA’s portfolio of differentiated capabilities and tools delivers a comprehensive range of solutions supporting the most critical programs for combatting threats, influencing long-term strategic priorities, and shaping policies at the highest levels. With over 1,600 professionals, SPA’s employees are subject matter experts in numerous domains, including Land, Undersea, Surface and Air Warfare Operations; Intelligence Community, Radar and Sensor Systems; Unmanned Systems and Counter Systems; Defense Industrial Base and Economic Security; Space Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; Cybersecurity Analysis and Policy; and Hypersonics. Awards include GovCon Contractor of the Year in 2022, Washington Post Top Workplace consecutively since 2014, and Department of Labor HIRE Vets Gold Medal for the past five consecutive years. SPA is a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners. For more information: www.spa.com
About Arlington Capital Partners
Arlington Capital Partners is a Washington, DC-based private equity firm that has managed approximately $7.0 billion in capital commitments. Arlington is focused on middle market investment opportunities in growth industries including government services and technology, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and business services and software. The firm’s professionals and network have a unique combination of operating and private equity experience that enable Arlington to be a value-added investor. Arlington invests in companies in partnership with high quality management teams that are motivated to establish and/or advance their company’s position as leading competitors in their field. For more information: www.arlingtoncap.com.
