SPA, an Arlington Capital Partners Portfolio Company, Advances Space and Intelligence Strategy through PRKK Acquisition

Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. is a premier global provider of innovative solutions in support of complex national security programs and defense priorities. Supporting OPNAV, OSD, the Fleet, NAVSEA, PEO Submarines, SSP, ONR/ DARPA, the Special Assistant to SECNAV (R&D) for AUKUS, and the Warfare Centers and Labs on matters affecting undersea warfare and systems, SPA is an independent, professional services industry leader. Over the past 50 years, SPA’s capabilities have grown to include Advanced Analytics, Cost Estimating, Software Tool Development, System Engineering, DevSecOps, Strategy, Policy and Compliance, and Integrated Program Management. With over 1,600 professionals, SPA’s employees are subject matter experts in numerous domains, including Undersea, Land, Surface and Air Warfare Operations; Intelligence Community, Radar and Sensor Systems; Unmanned Systems and Counter Systems; Defense Industrial Base and Economic Security; Space Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; Cybersecurity Analysis and Policy; and Hypersonics.