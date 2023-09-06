Animal and Marine Fats and Oils Market Size, Growth Of $5,16,759.3 Million by 2030 | Cargill, Ten Kate Vetten BV

Animal and Marine Fats and Oils Market

Increase in emphasis on biofuels, such as biodiesel produced from animal fats, is augmenting the demand for animal and marine fats and oils.

PORTLAND, OR, US, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Animal And Marine Fats And Oils Market size is expected to reach $5,16,759.3 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2030. Animal fats include render fats and fish oils. Animal fat mixtures differ significantly from vegetable fat mixtures. The adipose tissue of meat stock is used to produce fat, while a large portion of the fat remains with the meat and is consumed directly with the meat.

The global animal and marine fats and oils market growth is majorly driven by increase in demand for animal and marine fats and oils from the foodservice sector and rise in use of lard in the baking industry as bread spreads. In addition, the market for animal fat has expanded rapidly as a result of increased demand from downstream industries such as biodiesel, food, oleo chemical, and pet food. Consumers in developing regions, such as Asia-Pacific, prefer lard over butter in baked goods, thus driving the demand for animal fats.

The key players in the global animal and marine fats and oils industry include Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Australian Tallow Producers, Baker Commodities Inc., Cargill, Colyer Fehr Tallow Pty Ltd., Darling industries, Darling Ingredients, Inc., IFFCO, Jacob Stern & Sons Tallow, SARIA SE & Co. KG, Tallow Products Pty Ltd, Ten Kate Vetten BV, and York Foods Pty Ltd..

Based on source, the animal segment dominates the market, garnering around 98% of the global animal and marine fats and oils market share in 2020. Marine segment is expected to witness highest growth rate owing to its rising demand in the food industry and will contribute exponentially in the growth of the overall animal and marine fats and oils market industry.

According to the animal and marine fats and oils market trends, based on the application, the biodiesel segment is expected to witness a significant growth due to growing demand for biodiesel owing to the rising environmental concerns.

Edible fats and oils are staples in diet, whereas inedible fats and oils have a wide range of industrial applications. Marine fats and oils are thought to be highly concentrated forms of energy that play an important role in cell growth. In addition, they are consumed to protect various body organs, in addition to their functions in regulating hormones and vitamins in the body.

Furthermore, oils and fats contain a variety of essential fatty acids (EFA), including linoleic acid and a-linolenic acid. Oils have a significant effect on the body's cholesterol levels, depending on whether they are monounsaturated or polyunsaturated. Recent advancements in fat and oil manufacturing processes have resulted in the introduction of high-quality products. Moreover, rise in consumption of animal products aligns well for the market for animal and marine fats and oils.

Proteins, carbohydrates, vitamins, fats, and minerals can all be found in a variety of foods and beverages. Animal fats are necessary for cell growth and the protection of organs in the body. Furthermore, fats play an important role in a variety of biological functions, including the production of hormones and the regulation of vitamins. Thus, animal and marine fats are classified into different groups, including saturated, monounsaturated, trans, and polyunsaturated fats, each of which has a different effect on cholesterol levels. These factors are boosting the growth of the industry during the forecast period.

Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Turkey, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, the UAE, and the rest of LAMEA). As per the animal and marine fats and oils market forecast, the Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a significant growth rate due to the growing penetration of food services and restaurant chains coupled with increasing demand for food and rising disposable income.

