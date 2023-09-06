Submit Release
Pharvaris To Present at the 18th German Allergy Congress

ZUG, Switzerland, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharvaris (Nasdaq: PHVS), a clinical-stage company developing novel, oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists to treat and prevent hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks, today announced the acceptance of two abstracts for ePoster presentation at the 18th German Allergy Congress, taking place in Bonn, Germany, from September 14-16, 2023.

Presentation details:

  • Title: Efficacy and safety of the oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonist deucrictibant immediate-release capsule (PHVS416) in treatment of hereditary angioedema attacks: results of RAPIDe-1 phase 2 trial
    Presenter: Emel Aygören-Pürsün, M.D.
    Date, Time: Friday, September 15, 5:15-6:30 p.m. CEST
    Poster ID: A-194

  • Title: Early symptom relief following treatment with the oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonist deucrictibant immediate-release capsule (PHVS416) in patients with hereditary angioedema attacks
    Presenter: Markus Magerl, M.D.
    Date, Time: Friday, September 15, 5:15-6:30 p.m. CEST
    Poster ID: A-264

The abstracts will be published in the congress issue of the Allergo Journal International and Allergologie. After the close of the ePoster session “Angioedema,” the posters will be made available on the Investors section of the Pharvaris website at: https://ir.pharvaris.com/news-events/events-presentations.

About Pharvaris
Building on its deep-seated roots in HAE, Pharvaris is a clinical-stage company developing novel, oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists to treat and prevent HAE attacks. By directly pursuing this clinically proven therapeutic target with novel small molecules, the Pharvaris team aspires to offer people with all sub-types of HAE efficacious, safe, and easy-to-administer alternatives to treat attacks, both on-demand and prophylactically. The company brings together the best talent in the industry with deep expertise in rare diseases and HAE. For more information, visit https://pharvaris.com/.


Contact
Maggie Beller
Executive Director, Head of External and Internal Communications
Maggie.beller@pharvaris.com

