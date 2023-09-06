Submit Release
Pharvaris To Participate in the Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference

ZUG, Switzerland, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharvaris (Nasdaq: PHVS), a clinical-stage company developing novel, oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists to treat and prevent hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks, will attend the Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference, taking place in New York from September 11-13, 2023. Morgan Conn, Ph.D., Chief Business Officer of Pharvaris, will participate in a fireside chat on Monday, September 11, at 3:35 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference fireside chat will be available on the Investors section of the Pharvaris website at: https://ir.pharvaris.com/news-events/events-presentations. A replay will be available on Pharvaris’ website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Pharvaris
Building on its deep-seated roots in HAE, Pharvaris is a clinical-stage company developing novel, oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists to treat and prevent HAE attacks. By directly pursuing this clinically proven therapeutic target with novel small molecules, the Pharvaris team aspires to offer people with all sub-types of HAE efficacious, safe, and easy-to-administer alternatives to treat attacks, both on-demand and prophylactically. The company brings together the best talent in the industry with deep expertise in rare diseases and HAE. For more information, visit https://pharvaris.com/.


Contact
Maggie Beller
Executive Director, Head of External and Internal Communications
Maggie.beller@pharvaris.com

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


