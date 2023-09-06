Educator, Devoted Parent, and Scholarship Founder Maureen Santora to be Featured on Close Up Radio

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As Maureen Santora prepares for her two radio appearances this September, the nation is preparing to observe Patriot Day, a name designated for September 11th. Then President Obama proclaimed it as “a time for Americans to honor all those who lost their lives to the heartbreaking attacks of September 11th and made the ultimate sacrifice to our country.”

Maureen’s only son Christopher was one of those special Americans. He had always wanted to be a hero as a child and had his chance to do that on 9-11. But sadly, he perished, and it changed Maureen’s life forever.

Christopher had also wanted to be a firefighter, as close as he could get to the comic heroes he’d loved as a child. Chrisopher eventually became one and also achieved goals in his mother’s field, teaching.

To honor his legacy Maureen took the government issued funds, as well as a chunk of her own retirement money, and launched a scholarship fund in his name. The happiest people, she believes, are givers.

“He was such a scholar and loved life. He was an athlete and so gracious. I wanted to honor him and to perpetuate his work.”

Now, 20 years later, The Christopher Santora Memorial scholarship has given out $ 700,000+ and helped foster the dreams of numerous students. Last year alone, two students each received scholarships of $2,000 for their first school year and it will continue for all 4 years as long as they stay in college (or a similar advanced studies program.)

In her upcoming shows, Maureen is going to talk about how this scholarship program took shape and the criteria it has for awarding money to students. It is tied into essays, and all about critical thinking, and communicating a stance, and showing solid communication and grammatical skills-- all things that Maureen believes are part of a good educational foundation (but not always prized these days.)

Marueen herself was a teacher from 1967 until a recent retirement. She wishes debate teams and cursive writing were part of the school experience the way they were in her best years of teaching.

“This generation grew up with machines and it has affected their ability to hold a dialogue and to agree to disagree on issues. These are skills our society really needs to thrive.”

Hear more of Maureen’s views on education, the scholarship she launched. and September 11th events in her two upcoming shows. She will also introduce a new website in production for the scholarship fund that honors Christopher and his legacy.

Close Up Radio will feature educational advocate and scholarship founder Maureen Santora in interviews with Doug Llewelyn on September 6th and with Jim Masters on September 13th, each Wednesday at 12:00pm.

Listen to the shows on BlogTalkRadio

If you have questions for our guest please call (347) 996-3389

For more information about the Christopher Santoro Educational Scholarship Fund, check out this video interview Maureen and her husband Al had with our host Jim Masters