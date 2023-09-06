Automotive Cybersecurity Market Promising growth of US$ 10.5 Billion Forecast to 2031 | Aptiv, Bosch Mobility, Capgemini
Key trends like Emergence of IoT and connected vehicle technology are driving the industry.WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global “𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐂𝐲𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭” is set to grow from US$ 2.7 Billion in 2022 to US$ 10.5 Billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 16.6%.
The rising demand for connected vehicles has led to a higher electronic content per vehicle, making vehicles more susceptible to cyber-attacks. This has resulted in a surge in the demand for automotive cybersecurity solutions worldwide. Additionally, the emergence of software-defined vehicles and increasing sales of electric vehicles are expected to contribute to the revenue growth of the automotive cybersecurity market globally in the coming years.
𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐚 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=27578
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐂𝐲𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• 𝐀𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐝𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐭𝐨 𝐅𝐮𝐞𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡
Increase in adaptive security in the automotive sector is likely to fuel market statistics during the forecast period. Adaptive security is a cybersecurity method that monitors behaviors and events to foresee potential threats and prepare for them in advance. Several organizations use an adaptive security architecture to offer proportional enforcement that can be modified while continuously monitoring risk.
• 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐍𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐂𝐲𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲
The automobile business is changing as vehicles become increasingly connected to everything, including traffic lights and other gadgets. Use of new technology is widespread, and examples include self-driving cars, shared mobility, electrified vehicles, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).
In addition to enhancing comfort and safety on roadways, these technologies also make this intricate and dynamic environment more open to invasions. Attack points grow as the ecosystem gets more integrated, revealing fresh openings for hackers to compromise user privacy, vehicle safety, and the integrity of automotive data. Rise in number of connected car breaches is predicted to fuel the market dynamics in the near future.
• 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦
ADAS & safety, body control & comfort, communication systems, electronic control units, infotainment, on-board diagnostics, powertrain systems, and telematics, are some of the applications that make up the automotive cyber security market. The infotainment application segment dominated the global market and held 41.3% share in 2022.
• 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬
As per the latest automotive cyber security market sales analysis, in terms of vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment dominated the global market and held 64.5% share in 2022. As per the latest automotive cyber security industry trends, this segment is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.
𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬- https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=27578
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬
• In July 2021, NXP Semiconductors and MOTER Technologies collaborated to extend connected vehicle insurance opportunities. NXP’s new S32G2 high-performance automotive processors combined with MOTER’s insurance data science expertise and software are expected to enable vehicle data monetization with new and improved automotive insurance services.
• In July 2021, ETAS Korea signed a partnership agreement with Suresoft Tech. Co., Ltd. to jointly provide consulting services and solutions related to cybersecurity testing of in-vehicle systems to Korea-based automotive manufacturers and suppliers
𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐜𝐲𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
Aptiv, Bosch Mobility Solutions, Capgemini, Continental AG (Argus Cyber Security), Cybellum Ltd., ETAS,Infineon Technologies AG, Karamba Security, Lattice Semiconductor, Microchip Technology, NXP Semiconductors, SBD Automotive Ltd, Sectigo Limited, SECURETHINGS, STMicroelectronics, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd, Synopsys, Tata ELXSI, Upstream Security Ltd, Vector Informatik GmbH
𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐫𝐲? 𝐀𝐬𝐤 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐬: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ASK&rep_id=27578
𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:
Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠
• Software
• Hardware
On the basis of 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦,
• In-vehicle
• External Cloud Services
On the basis of 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞,
• Application
• Cloud Security
• Endpoint
• Wireless Network
• Others
On the basis of 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 Type,
• Passenger Vehicle
Hatchback
Sedan
Utility Vehicle
• Light Commercial Vehicle
• Heavy Duty Truck
• Bus & Coach
On the basis of 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧,
• IC Engine
Gasoline
Diesel
• Electric
Battery Electric
Plug-in Hybrid Electric
Fuel-cell Electric
On the basis of 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧,
• ADAS & Safety
• Body Control & Comfort
• Communication Systems
• Electronic Control Units
• Infotainment
• On-board Diagnostics
• Powertrain Systems
• Telematics
• Others
𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭
• What is the current size of the Automotive Cybersecurity market?
• What are the key factors influencing the growth of Automotive Cybersecurity?
• What are the major applications for Automotive Cybersecurity?
• Who are the major key players in the Automotive Cybersecurity market?
• Which region will provide more business opportunities for Automotive Cybersecurity in future?
𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡-
Advancements in the Automotive Headliner (OE) Industry: Unfolding Trends and Growth Prospects
Strategic Sales Approaches for the Automotive Suspension Parts Market 2022-2031
Nikhil Sawlani
Transparency Market Research Inc.
+1 518-618-1030
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube