Aluminum Market in Saudi Arabia: Complete Research on Leading Players with Growth Prospects and Anticipating Growth Rate

Saudi Arabia had a growing aluminum industry that was primarily centered around the production of aluminum products and downstream industries.

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Development of the transport industry, technological developments, and supportive government regulations drive the growth of the Saudi Arabia aluminum market. However, developing China and Russia aluminum industry hinder the market growth. On the other hand, surge in focus on recycling and reusing aluminum scrap create new opportunities in the next few years.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢 𝐀𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐦 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐀𝐥𝐮𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐦 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Saudi Arabia has a major primary aluminum production facility in Ras Al Khair. The Ma'aden Aluminum Company, a joint venture between Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma'aden) and Alcoa, is one of the largest integrated aluminum complexes in the world. It includes a bauxite mine, an alumina refinery, and an aluminum smelter. The smelter has a significant production capacity, contributing to the country's aluminum production.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬: In addition to primary aluminum production, Saudi Arabia has also been focusing on developing downstream aluminum industries. These downstream industries include the production of aluminum sheets, extrusions, and other value-added products. These products cater to various sectors, including construction, automotive, and packaging.

Based on processing method, the extrusion segment contributed to nearly one-third of the total share in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the casting segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 7.8% from 2019 to 2026. The research also analyzes segments including forging, pigments & powder, rods & bar, and flat rolled.

𝐉𝐨𝐛 𝐂𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐃𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: The growth of the aluminum industry has been seen as a way to create jobs and diversify the Saudi economy away from oil dependency. The aluminum sector has the potential to create job opportunities both in primary production and downstream manufacturing.

𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬: With its growing aluminum production capabilities, Saudi Arabia has been looking to export aluminum products to international markets, capitalizing on its strategic location and access to global markets.

Based on series, the series 1 segment contributed to the highest market share with more than one-fifth of the total share in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its lead status throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the series 7 segment would witness the largest CAGR of 8.5% from 2019 to 2026. The report also analyzes segments such as series 2, series 3, series 4, series 5, series 6, series 8, and series 9.

𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭: The Saudi government has been actively promoting investments in the aluminum sector through partnerships with international companies and incentives for local and foreign investors.

Based on end-use industry, the electrical segment accounted for the largest market share with more than one-fourth of the total market share in 2018, and is expected to maintain its largest contribution by 2026. However, the foil & packaging segment is estimated to maintain the highest CAGR of 7.3% from 2019 to 2026. The research also analyzes segments such as building & construction, transportation, industrial, consumer durable, and others.

𝐄𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬: The aluminum industry is energy-intensive, and as such, there has been increasing attention on the environmental impact of aluminum production in Saudi Arabia. Efforts to improve energy efficiency and reduce the industry's carbon footprint have been a focus.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, Saudi Arabia aluminum market generated $1.7 billion in 2018, and is expected to garner $2.4 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2019 to 2026.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

- TaiseerAluminium Company

- Al Saudia metal scrap trading LLC

- Aluminum Product Company (Alupco)

- Alcoa Corporation

- Nesma Recycling Co. Ltd.

- Maaden - Saudi Arabian Mining Company

- Star Steel Factory Co. Ltd.

