Photronics Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

BROOKFIELD, Conn., Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB), a worldwide leader in photomask technologies and solutions, today reported financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2023 ended July 30, 2023.



“The Photronics team performed well in the third quarter, maintaining strong margins in an environment where we experienced a temporary demand slowdown in some of our end markets,” said Frank Lee, chief executive officer. “Revenues increased 2% over the prior year quarter and were slightly lower than the record levels in the second quarter of this year. IC declined sequentially as softer mainstream demand more than offset high-end growth in Asia. FPD high-end demand was lower as strong AMOLED sales were offset by lower LTPS and G10.5+.

“Despite lower revenue, we maintained good profit margins and once again drove strong cash flow generation, further strengthening the balance sheet to fund our strategic growth initiatives and navigate the industry downturn. The long-term photomask demand outlook remains positive, driven by several secular drivers that support robust design activity for new devices and ongoing trends to onshore semiconductor production in response to rising geopolitical risks. As the world’s largest merchant photomask manufacturer, we are well positioned to benefit from these ongoing trends.”

Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

Revenue was $224.2 million, up 2% year-over-year and down 2% sequentially

GAAP net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $27.0 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, compared with $31.2 million, or $0.51 per diluted share in the third quarter 2022 and $39.9 million, or $0.65 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2023

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $31.6 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, compared with $28.9 million, or $0.47 per diluted share in the third quarter 2022 and $32.9 million, or $0.54 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2023

IC revenue was $163.1 million, up 1% year-over-year and down 2% sequentially

FPD revenue was $61.1 million, up 4% from the same quarter last year and down 2% sequentially

Cash generated from operating activities was $85.9 million, and cash invested in organic growth through capital expenditures was $21.1 million

Cash balance at the end of the quarter was $448.5 million, with $27.3 million in short-term investments and $26.7 million in debt



Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Guidance

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, Photronics expects revenue to be between $222 million and $232 million and non-GAAP net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders to be between $0.51 and $0.59 per diluted share.

Webcast

About Photronics

Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks. High precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits, photomasks are a key element in the IC and FPD manufacturing process. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier for over 50 years. As of October 31, 2022, the company had 1,828 employees. The company operates 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. Additional information on the company can be accessed at www.photronics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” regarding our industry, our strategic position, and our financial and operating results. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially. Please refer to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements. These certain factors can be found at www.photronics.com/riskfactors. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this release to conform these statements to actual results.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP Net Income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders and non-GAAP earnings per share, Free Cash Flow, and Net Cash are "non-GAAP financial measures" as such term is defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission and may differ from similarly named non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The attached financial supplement reconciles Photronics, Inc. financial results under GAAP to non-GAAP financial information. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items are useful for analysts and investors to evaluate our future on-going performance, because they enable a more meaningful comparison of our projected performance with our historical results. These non-GAAP metrics are not intended to represent funds available for our discretionary use and are not intended to represent, or be used as a substitute for, gross profit, operating income, net income, cash and cash equivalents, or cash flows from operations, as measured under GAAP. The items excluded from these non-GAAP metrics but included in the calculation of their closest GAAP equivalent are significant components of the condensed consolidated balance sheets and statement of cash flows and must be considered in performing a comprehensive assessment of overall financial performance. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliations on the following pages.

PHOTRONICS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 30, April 30, July 31, July 30, July 31, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 224,206 $ 229,306 $ 219,948 $ 664,603 $ 614,283 Cost of goods sold 137,405 140,904 136,085 413,323 400,338 Gross Profit 86,801 88,402 83,863 251,280 213,945 Operating Expenses: Selling, general and administrative 18,032 17,878 15,960 52,728 48,306 Research and development 3,505 3,479 4,151 10,287 14,297 Total Operating Expenses 21,537 21,357 20,111 63,015 62,603 Other operating loss - - (23 ) - (17 ) Operating Income 65,264 67,045 63,729 188,265 151,325 Non-operating (loss) income, net (911 ) 13,571 3,641 (1,764 ) 16,370 Income Before Income Tax Provision 64,353 80,616 67,370 186,501 167,695 Income tax provision 16,098 21,343 18,146 50,023 43,717 Net Income 48,255 59,273 49,224 136,478 123,978 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 21,296 19,344 17,994 55,604 42,252 Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders $ 26,959 $ 39,929 $ 31,230 $ 80,874 $ 81,726 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.44 $ 0.65 $ 0.51 $ 1.32 $ 1.35 Diluted $ 0.44 $ 0.65 $ 0.51 $ 1.31 $ 1.34 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 61,233 61,138 60,701 61,089 60,488 Diluted 61,974 61,507 61,299 61,650 61,127





PHOTRONICS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (Unaudited) July 30, October 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 448,479 $ 319,680 Short-term investments 27,325 38,820 Accounts receivable 206,128 198,147 Inventories 55,379 50,753 Other current assets 34,900 37,252 Total current assets 772,211 644,652 Property, plant and equipment, net 701,459 643,873 Other assets 29,673 27,305 Total assets $ 1,503,343 $ 1,315,830 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 6,589 $ 10,024 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 184,063 183,773 Total current liabilities 190,652 193,797 Long-term debt 20,121 32,310 Other liabilities 40,694 27,634 Photronics, Inc. shareholders' equity 961,212 831,527 Noncontrolling interests 290,664 230,562 Total equity 1,251,876 1,062,089 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,503,343 $ 1,315,830





PHOTRONICS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended July 30, July 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 136,478 $ 123,978 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 59,523 61,210 Share-based compensation 5,874 4,623 Changes in operating assets, liabilities and other (6,319 ) 6,110 Net cash provided by operating activities 195,556 195,921 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (78,813 ) (46,337 ) Purchases of available-for-sale debt securities (9,837 ) - Proceeds from maturity of available-for-sale debt securities 22,500 - Government incentives 2,033 1,394 Other (116 ) (179 ) Net cash used in investing activities (64,233 ) (45,122 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments of debt (16,351 ) (51,917 ) Purchases of treasury stock - (2,522 ) Contributions from noncontrolling interest - 24,995 Proceeds from share-based arrangements 1,241 5,505 Net settlements of restricted stock awards (1,292 ) (1,463 ) Net cash used in financing activities (16,402 ) (25,402 ) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 13,813 (21,308 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 128,734 104,089 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 322,409 279,680 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 451,143 $ 383,769







PHOTRONICS, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information (in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months ended July 30, April 30, July 31, 2023 2023 2022 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Non-operating (loss) Income: GAAP Non-operating (loss) income, net $ (911 ) $ 13,571 $ 3,641 FX (gain) loss 4,543 (10,718 ) (3,862 ) Non-GAAP Non-operating (loss) income, net $ 3,632 $ 2,853 $ (221 ) Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Income tax provision: GAAP Income tax provision $ 16,098 $ 21,343 $ 18,146 Estimated tax effects of FX (gain) loss (1,193 ) 2,823 955 Non-GAAP Income tax provision $ 17,291 $ 18,520 $ 17,191 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Noncontrolling interests: GAAP Noncontrolling interests $ 21,296 $ 19,344 $ 17,994 Estimated noncontrolling interest effects of above 1,328 901 527 Non-GAAP Noncontrolling interests $ 19,968 $ 18,443 $ 17,467 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income: GAAP Net Income $ 26,959 $ 39,929 $ 31,230 FX (gain) loss 4,543 (10,718 ) (3,862 ) Estimated tax effects of above (1,193 ) 2,823 955 Estimated noncontrolling interest effects of above 1,328 901 527 Non-GAAP Net Income $ 31,637 $ 32,935 $ 28,850 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - Diluted 61,974 61,507 61,299 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP EPS: GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.44 $ 0.65 $ 0.51 Effects of the above adjustments $ 0.07 $ (0.11 ) $ (0.04 ) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.51 $ 0.54 $ 0.47



