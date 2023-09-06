Oat Protein Market Set to Surge with a Projected CAGR of 4.4%, Aiming for a USD 75.8 Million Valuation by 2032
Oat protein's versatility fuels market growth in the US and Canada across cosmetics, healthcare, and pharmaceutical sectorsNEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Oat Protein Market is experiencing remarkable growth as consumers increasingly seek plant-based alternatives to traditional animal proteins. Oats have emerged as a nutritional powerhouse, packed with essential amino acids, fiber, and various vitamins and minerals. Oat protein, derived from oats, is gaining popularity due to its numerous health benefits, including supporting heart health, aiding in weight management, and providing sustainable energy.
The Oat Protein market is expected to witness growth at a CAGR of 4.4% and reach a valuation of USD 78.5Mn by 2032. Oat protein is an active product that binds all of the essential amino acids. Amino acids like isoleucine, valine, and branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs) leucine present in oat protein enhance and accelerate muscle protein synthesis (MPS). MPS is a process that aids in the maintenance of muscle structure and function.
It is often used to enhance the protein content of foods and beverages. Growing demand for plant-based foods that do not contain any harmful chemical additives is responsible for the surge in consumer interest in protein intake propelling the global oat proteins market upward.
Proteins play a vital role in carrying chemicals throughout the body, repairing and replacing cells, and protecting the body from viruses and bacteria. It helps in the proper development and growth of toddlers, teenagers, and pregnant women and ensures that all the body systems function properly. The rising trend of health and wellness trend has resulted in a huge increase in demand for functional and fortified foods and beverages. The oat protein market is predicted to develop due to higher demand for functional foods and drinks.
Rising preference for healthy and organic products is expected to propel the demand for Oat Protein. As its production does not include the addition of any chemical components. North America and Europe are expected to be attractive destinations for oat protein products due to high disposable income and rising health concerns.
In the Asia Pacific market consumers are adopting a vegan lifestyle due to an increase in awareness of consuming natural food products for overall health. This is expected to open the door to many opportunities in the future.
Key Takeaways from the Market Study
North America Oat Protein Market is estimated to be valued at USD 11.73 Mn in the year 2022 and to register a value of US$ 18.84 Mn in 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 4.9% in the forecast period
Market share of Latin America and Oceania is 4.2% and 4.3%, respectively, in 2022.
The European Oat Protein market is expected to reach USD 11.2 Mn IN 2032
Growing customer preference for organically sourced products without any chemical preservatives is expected to propel the demand for products that make use of Oat Protein across global markets.
By Application, the food industry holds the highest market share of 55% during the assessment year.
“Key players in the oat protein market are developing new product variants. Wide endues applications of Oat Protein like Food and beverage, Cosmetics, and Pharmacy are expected to boost the demand for Oat protein market. Manufacturers offering innovative clean-labelled products to benefit in long.” says a Future Market Insights analyst.
Competitive Landscape
Key manufacturers have invested substantially in developing innovative products that have multiple utilities. Mergers and alliances have been a prominent growth strategy practiced by companies planning to extend their market presence in the global oat protein market.
Nebraska’s “poultry only” protein conversion factory which has a total investment of almost $50 million was celebrated. The event marked the end of a four-year construction process that included the rebuilding of the current red meat conversion facility centre. The poultry expansion is expected to employ around 100 employees, at the Wahoo facility, Byproducts from the upcoming Lincoln Premium Poultry factory in Fremont will be treated at the poultry facility.
Key Companies Profiled in the Oat Protein Market
Lonza Group
Givaudan S.A.
Oy Karl Fazer Ab
Harke group
Lantmannen
Provital Group
Croda International Plc
Oat Tech, Inc.
Oat Protein Market by Category
By Form, Oat Protein Market is segmented as:
Isolates
Concentrates
By Application, Oat Protein Market is segmented as:
Food
Beverages
Personal Care/ Cosmetics
Other Applications
By Sales Channel, Oat Protein Market is segmented as:
Offline Sales Channel
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
Departmental Stores
Convenience Store
Other Sales Channel
Online Sales Channel
Company Website
E-commerce Platform
By Region, Oat Protein Market is segmented as:
North America
Latin America
Europe
East Asia
South Asia
Oceania
MEA
Author:
Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives. She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.
Top Reports Related To Food and Beverage Market Insights
Oats Market Size: The global oats market is estimated at USD 6.1 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 10.8 Bn by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2032.
