Whistle for Cloudbeds Expands Worldwide

Lodging businesses worldwide can now engage guests at every step of their journey using Cloudbeds’ industry-leading guest communication platform.

San Diego, California, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudbeds, the hospitality management platform powering more reservations and happier guests for lodging businesses around the globe, today announced the worldwide availability of Whistle for Cloudbeds, the company’s award-winning guest communication platform.

Integrated directly with the Cloudbeds Platform, Whistle for Cloudbeds gives properties the tools to drive incremental revenue, increase guest satisfaction, streamline internal operations, and deliver more meaningful contact and customized interactions throughout the entire guest journey from discovery to post-stay.

In addition to guest messaging and communication capabilities, Whistle for Cloudbeds provides hoteliers with high-impact features that help to simplify internal workflows and increase staff efficiency, including:

Unified inbox supporting multi-channel messaging

Whistle for Cloudbeds customers can now receive and send guest messages from Booking.com and Airbnb and no longer have to log into the OTA extranet to keep track of guest communication.

Multi-language and multi-currency support

Whistle for Cloudbeds now supports multiple languages and currencies. Guests will be able to see the guestbook, digital registration card, and upsell marketplace in 29 languages and 160 different currencies. Property staff will also have the option to view and operate the platform in 11 different languages.

Multi-property support

Hotel group owners and operators can now access a centralized overview of all guest communications across their properties. Whistle for Cloudbeds customers will be able to see multiple properties’ inboxes within a single dashboard.

Whistle for Cloudbeds unlocks the opportunity for all lodging businesses to offer best-in-class guest engagement that can increase staff efficiency more than 50% and nearly double their upsell revenue.

Anthony Gutierrez, General Manager at The Pearl, a Cassetta Group hotel, says Whistle for Cloudbeds has impacted the property’s guest experience substantially. “The ease of access to support from our front desk team, the ability to request any number of things from your phone really takes a lot off of the guests’ plate. They don't have to call or come down to the front desk. It makes it a really seamless experience for them," says Gutierrez.

About Cloudbeds

Cloudbeds is the platform that powers hospitality, enabling tens of thousands of lodging businesses in more than 150 countries worldwide to grow and thrive. The award-winning Cloudbeds Platform brings together technology solutions to increase revenue, delight guests, and streamline operations into a single unified system, enhanced by a curated marketplace of third-party integrations. Founded in 2012, Cloudbeds was named No. 1 PMS, No. 1 Hotel Management System, and No. 1 Guest Messaging Software by Hotel Tech Report in 2023 and was recognized as a major player in the 2022 IDC Marketscape Report. For more information, visit www.cloudbeds.com.

