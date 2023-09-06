Global Industrial Gases Market Is Projected To Grow At A 6.9% Rate Through The Forecast Period
The Business Research Company's Industrial Gases Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Industrial Gases Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the industrial gases market size is predicted to reach $127.72 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.9%.
The growth in the industrial gases market is due to the increasing application of industrial gases in the oil and gas industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest industrial gases market share. Major players in the industrial gases market include BASF SE, Linde plc, Air Liquide S.A., Atlas Copco, The Southern Gas Ltd., Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, Ingersoll Rand.
Industrial Gases Market Segments
• By Product: Oxygen, Nitrogen, Hydrogen, Carbon dioxide, Acetylene, Argon
• By Application: Packaging, Coolant, Carbonation, Cryogenic, Cutting And Welding, Laboratory, Air Separation, Other Applications
• By Distribution: On-Site, Bulk, Cylinder
• By End User: Metallurgy, Healthcare, Chemical, Food And Beverage, Oil And Gas, Power, Pulp And Paper, Electronics, Other End Users
• By Geography: The global industrial gases market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Industrial gases refer to various gaseous substances used in various industrial applications. These gases are produced and supplied to industries in liquefied and gaseous form
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Industrial Gases Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Industrial Gases Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
