Global Industrial Gases Market Is Projected To Grow At A 6.9% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Industrial Gases Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Industrial Gases Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Industrial Gases Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the industrial gases market size is predicted to reach $127.72 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.9%.

The growth in the industrial gases market is due to the increasing application of industrial gases in the oil and gas industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest industrial gases market share. Major players in the industrial gases market include BASF SE, Linde plc, Air Liquide S.A., Atlas Copco, The Southern Gas Ltd., Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, Ingersoll Rand.

Industrial Gases Market Segments

• By Product: Oxygen, Nitrogen, Hydrogen, Carbon dioxide, Acetylene, Argon

• By Application: Packaging, Coolant, Carbonation, Cryogenic, Cutting And Welding, Laboratory, Air Separation, Other Applications

• By Distribution: On-Site, Bulk, Cylinder

• By End User: Metallurgy, Healthcare, Chemical, Food And Beverage, Oil And Gas, Power, Pulp And Paper, Electronics, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global industrial gases market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=12041&type=smp

Industrial gases refer to various gaseous substances used in various industrial applications. These gases are produced and supplied to industries in liquefied and gaseous form

Read More On The Industrial Gases Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-gases-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Industrial Gases Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Industrial Gases Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company? :

Industrial Gases Glass Industry Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-gases-glass-industry-global-market-report

Industrial Gases Metals And Metal Fabrication Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-gases-metals-and-metal-fabrication-global-market-report

Industrial Gases For Plastic & Rubber Industry Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-gases-for-plastic-and-rubber-industry-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC