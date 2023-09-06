PreemploymentDirectory.com Releases its Thirteenth 2023 Employers Background Screening Insights Survey Summary Report
The 2023 Employers Background Screening Insights Survey Summary Report provides a glimpse into what employers are thinking about background screening.
While background checks are a ubiquitous part of the hiring process for the vast majority of employers it is an ever-moving process as new legal requirements and technologies continue to emerge . . .”ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PreemploymentDirectory is very pleased to share with you the 2023 Employers Background Screening Insights Survey Summary Report. The survey was conducted at the 2023 Society for Human Resource Management Annual Conference held in Las Vegas, in June 2023. Surveys were collected both electronically and in person in our exhibit booth.
— W. Barry Nixon
The survey is intended to be informative and helpful. Its goal is to provide background screening companies with keen insights from an employer’s perspective to help them in their future planning and strategic decision-making.
For example, one key result reported by the survey is despite all the noise about employers discontinuing drug testing with the evolving legal use of marijuana more than fifty percent of respondents to our survey said they had ‘no plans to change’ their drug testing practices. 11% reported they no longer test job applicants for marijuana and 10% stated they planned to change their policy.
Please note that a downloadable copy of the Summary Report is available on our industry-leading background screening information portal. It is posted under the Publication drop-down list in case you need to access it in the future or want to refer other people to it.
W. Barry Nixon, Founder and Chief Operating Officer of PreemploymentDirectory.com, a widely recognized expert on background screening is the co-author of the landmark book Background Screening Investigations: Managing Hiring Risk from an HR and Security Perspective and a past recipient of the coveted ‘Most Influential People in Security’ award by Security Magazine.
Mr. Nixon said, “While background checks are a ubiquitous part of the hiring process for the vast majority of employers it is an ever-moving process as new legal requirements and technologies continue to emerge making it critical for background screening firms to stay on top of the challenges and issues that employers are dealing with.”
PreemploymentDirectory is grateful to the HR community for continuing to support the survey and providing valuable information to the background screening community.
The sponsors of the Summary Report are also thanked for their support.
• Mohr Information & Investigative Services
• IDI Data
• deverus
• Straightline International
Even though this is the thirteenth year of the survey we know there is always room for improvement so please let us know your thoughts and recommendations.
Please direct any questions to W. Barry Nixon at 1-949-922-5374 or you can email him at wbnixon (at) PreemploymentDirectory.com or contact him on Linkedin at https://www.linkedin.com/in/w-barry-nixon-426580/
William Nixon
PreemploymentDirectory.com
+1 949-922-5374
email us here