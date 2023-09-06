Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market to Hit 3.2% CAGR with USD $3.4 Bn Globally, by 2030 | Allied Market Research

Radiology Information System Market 2031

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global nuclear medicine equipment industry generated $2.5 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $3.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2021 to 2030. The study analyzes the important strategies, drivers, competition, market dynamics, size, and important investment regions.

Key Takeaways:

The single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) segment to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period

The hospitals segment to continue its leadership status by 2030

North America to continue its lead position by 2030

Research Methodology

The research operandi of the global Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market includes significant primary as well as secondary research. When the primary methodology encompasses widespread discussion with a plethora of valued participants, the secondary research involves a substantial amount of product/service descriptions. Furthermore, several government sites, industry bulletins, and press releases have also been properly examined to bring forth high-value industry insights.

Covid-19 Scenario

During the Covid-19 pandemic, there was a decline in conventional nuclear imaging procedures in electric surgery for cardiovascular diseases and the diagnosis of different types of cancers. This led to reduced demand for various types of equipment such as SPECT.

Hospitals and healthcare organizations across the world postponed the non-elective surgeries during the pandemic to focus on treatment of huge number of patients infected with coronavirus. This consequently, reduced the demand for nuclear medicine equipment.

Market Segmentation:

Product Type:

a. SPECT (Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography) Systems: This includes various SPECT imaging systems used in nuclear medicine, such as gamma cameras.

b. PET (Positron Emission Tomography) Systems: PET scanners, which are used for molecular imaging and have become increasingly important in nuclear medicine.

Application:

a. Oncology: Nuclear medicine equipment used for cancer diagnosis, staging, and treatment planning.

b. Cardiology: Equipment used for cardiovascular imaging, including myocardial perfusion studies.

c. Neurology: Nuclear medicine equipment used in neuroimaging studies like brain scans.

d. Orthopedics: Scanners used for bone scans and orthopedic applications.

e. Other Specialties: Equipment for various other specialties, such as endocrinology (thyroid scans), pulmonology (lung scans), and nephrology (renal scans).

Technology:

a. Hybrid Systems: Imaging systems that combine SPECT and PET capabilities, providing both anatomical and functional information.

b. Standalone Systems: Dedicated SPECT or PET systems without hybrid capabilities.

End-User:

a. Hospitals: Large healthcare institutions that offer nuclear medicine services.

b. Diagnostic Imaging Centers: Independent radiology and imaging centers.

c. Research Institutions: Universities and research centers conducting nuclear medicine research.

d. Other Healthcare Facilities: Specialty clinics and outpatient centers.

Geography:

a. North America: Including the United States and Canada, which are major markets for nuclear medicine equipment.

b. Europe: Countries in Europe with advanced healthcare systems and a significant demand for nuclear medicine technology.

c. Asia-Pacific: Emerging markets in countries like China and India with growing healthcare infrastructure.

d. Latin America: Increasing adoption of nuclear medicine equipment in countries like Brazil and Mexico.

e. Middle East and Africa: Developing healthcare infrastructure and expanding nuclear medicine services.

Modality:

a. Standalone Gamma Cameras: Traditional gamma cameras used for SPECT imaging.

b. PET Scanners: Dedicated PET scanners for positron emission tomography.

c. Hybrid Imaging Systems: Combined SPECT-CT or PET-CT systems for both functional and anatomical imaging.

Regional Growth Dynamics:'

North America contributed to the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for around two-fifths of the global live chat software market, and is projected to continue its lead position by 2030. This is attributed to well-established healthcare infrastructure and the presence of major key players in the market. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period, owing to increase in prevalence of cancer & other chronic diseases, rise in awareness about early diagnosis of cancer, and untapped potential in the region.

Leading Market Players

Simen Healthineers

Fujifilm Holdings

Canon Inc

Digirad Corporation

Mediso Medical Imaging Systems

SurgicEye GmbH

General Electric Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Bozlu Holding

Nuerosoft Medical Systems

