Global Transcatheter Valve Repair System Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 6, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Transcatheter Valve Repair System Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the transcatheter valve repair system market size is predicted to reach $6.53 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8%.

The growth in the transcatheter valve repair system market is due to the rise in the incidence of heart diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest transcatheter valve repair system market share. Major players in the transcatheter valve repair system market include Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic Plc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Bracco Group, LivaNova Plc.

Transcatheter Valve Repair System Market Segments

• By Product Type: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR), Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement (TMVR), Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Replacement (TPVR), Transcatheter Tricuspid Valve Replacement (TTVR)

• By Application: Aortic Stenosis, Mitral Stenosis, Tricuspid Stenosis, Pulmonary Stenosis

• By End-user: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global transcatheter valve repair system market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A transcatheter valve repair system is a minimally invasive procedure that involves inserting a catheter through a small incision in the leg or chest and guiding it to the heart using imaging guidance. It is used to treat patients with severe (grade 3+ or above) mitral regurgitation brought on by aberrant mitral valve leaflets and the region around the leaflets when open-heart surgery is deemed too dangerous.

