HSBC Continental Europe: Post Stabilisation Notice

CaixaBank, S.A.

Post Stabilisation Notice

HSBC (contact: syndexecution@noexternalmail.hsbc.com) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: CaixaBank, S.A. Guarantor (if any): na Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 1,000,000,000 / EUR 500,000,000 Description: 5% due 19th July 2029 / 5.125% due 19th July 2034 Offer price: 99.581 / 99.411 Stabilising Manager: HSBC Continental Europe

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction