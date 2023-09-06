Healthcare AI Market to surpass US$ 34.25 billion by 2028 driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases
The healthcare artificial intelligence market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 26.77% to reach US$34,254.322 million by 2028 from US$6,510.185 million in 2021.
The Healthcare AI Market is anticipated to surpass US$34.2 billion by 2028 at a significant CAGR of 26.77% driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and a shortage of healthcare facilities.”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the healthcare artificial intelligence market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 26.77%, between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$34,254.322 million by 2028.
— Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
The growth of the healthcare artificial intelligence market is driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and a shortage of healthcare facilities. One in three adults worldwide suffers from multiple chronic conditions, emphasizing the critical role of AI in healthcare.
Artificial intelligence plays a crucial role in healthcare by analyzing the relationship between treatment methods and patient results. Its applications include medication management, personalized treatment plans, and drug discovery. AI is also employed in diagnostics, the creation of tailored medicines, drug development, and ongoing patient care monitoring, enhancing the healthcare sector's efficiency and effectiveness.
The healthcare AI market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, For instance, in June 2023, Google formed a collaboration with Mayo Clinic which aimed at transforming healthcare and clinical workflows through AI usage. Moreover, in August 2023, Microsoft expanded its AI collaboration with Epic System to accelerate generative AI adoption in healthcare.
The medical imaging and diagnostics segment in the AI in Healthcare market is poised for substantial growth. Leading healthcare and technology companies like Phitos Healthcare, Agfa-Gevaert, GE Company, and Siemens Healthineers are incorporating AI into their medical imaging software systems. Siemens Healthineers' Al-Rad Companion Chest CT employs AI to identify organs and lesions, improving radiology efficiency, standardization, and diagnostic precision. AI's computational power enhances image processing speed and accuracy on a large scale.
Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/healthcare-artificial-intelligence-market
The Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market, based on its application is categorized into eight segments which include Medical Imaging and Diagnostics, Precision Medicines, Lifestyle Management and Monitoring, Virtual Assistant, Wearables, Inpatient Care and Hospital Management, Drug Discovery and Development, and Research.
The Healthcare Artificial Intelligence market is categorized into three segments based on their offerings, i.e., hardware, software, and services. Hardware includes physical AI-related components and equipment. The software encompasses AI applications and programs. Services refer to specialized AI-related services, such as consulting, implementation, and support. Together, these offerings drive the advancement of AI in healthcare, enhancing diagnostics, treatment planning, and patient care.
The healthcare AI market is witnessing significant growth in the Asia-Pacific region driven by strategic collaboration with major tech giants and medical institutes in the region. For instance, in August 2023 Google partnered with three eye hospitals in India for training and development of AI-based retinal image models. Moreover, in April 2023, Medtronic India formed a partnership with Qure.ai to promote AI adoption for advanced stroke management in the country’s stroke centers.
The research study includes coverage of Caption Health, Inc., Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Google, IBM Watson Health, Enlitic, Inc., Lumiata, AiCure, LLC, Butterfly Network, Inc., and iCarbon X among other significant market players in the healthcare artificial intelligence market.
The analytical report categorizes the healthcare artificial intelligence market using the following criteria:
• By Application
o Medical Imaging and Diagnostics
o Precision Medicines
o Lifestyle Management and Monitoring
o Virtual Assistant
o Wearables
o Inpatient Care and Hospital Management
o Drug Discovery and Development
o Research
• By Offering
o Hardware
o Software
o Services
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• UK
• Germany
• France
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Profiled
• Caption Health, Inc.
• Intel Corporation
• NVIDIA Corporation
• IBM Watson Health
• Enlitic, Inc.
• Lumiata
• AiCure, LLC
• Butterfly Network, Inc
• ICarbon X
• *List is not exhaustive
Explore More Reports:
• Artificial Intelligence (AI) In MRI Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/artificial-intelligence-in-mri-market
• AI-powered Clinical Trial Management Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/ai-powered-clinical-trial-management-market
• Healthcare API Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/healthcare-api-market
Ankit Mishra
Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
+1 850-250-1698
info@knowledge-sourcing.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn