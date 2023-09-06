Global Pneumococcal Vaccine Market Is Projected To Grow At A 5.9% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Pneumococcal Vaccine Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Pneumococcal Vaccine Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the pneumococcal vaccine market size is predicted to reach $10.66 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.9%.

The growth in the pneumococcal vaccine market is due to the increasing prevalence of pneumococcal contamination. North America region is expected to hold the largest pneumococcal vaccine market share. Major players in the pneumococcal vaccine market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis International AG, Sanofi S.A., AstraZeneca plc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Eli Lilly and Company.

Pneumococcal Vaccine Market Segments

• By Product Type: Prevnar 13, Synflorix, Pneumovax23, Other Products

• By Route of Administration: Intravenous, Intramuscular, Subcutaneous

• By Distribution Channel: Pharmacies, Community Clinics, Public Health Agencies, Other Distribution Channels

• By End User: Pediatrics, Adults

• By Geography: The global pneumococcal vaccine market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The pneumococcal vaccine refers to a vaccination that offers defense against potentially fatal and severe pneumococcal infections caused by streptococcus pneumoniae bacteria, such as pneumonia, meningitis, and sepsis. It is highly efficient in protecting infants from one of the most common causes of meningitis and other illnesses, such as acute ear infections.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Pneumococcal Vaccine Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

