What Will Gasketed Plate Heat Exchanger Market Look Like In The Future?

Gasketed Plate Heat Exchanger

Gasketed Plate Heat Exchanger Market is estimated to hit $5.1 billion by 2031

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ --

The gasketed plate heat exchanger market size was valued at $3.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $5.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031.

A gasketed plate heat exchanger (GPHE) is a type of heat exchanger that is designed for efficient heat transfer between two fluids while maintaining separation between them. It consists of a series of plates, typically made of stainless steel or other materials, arranged in a stack and clamped together with gaskets to create alternating flow channels for the two fluids. GPHEs are widely used in various industrial applications for heating, cooling, and heat recovery due to their compact design and high thermal efficiency.

The key players operating and profiled in the report include Danfoss, Heatex Industries Ltd., HRS Process Systems Ltd., HYDAC International GmbH, Alfa Laval, Kelvion Holding GmbH, Majestic Marine & Engineering Services, Process Engineers and Associates, Xylem, Ved Engineering, Transcon Engineers Pvt. Ltd., Delta Cooling Towers P. Ltd., Techtrans Engineers, and Tranter.

Gasketed plate heat exchanger is highly used in pharmaceutical, oil & gas, and food & beverages industries. In addition, rise in demand for medicines, gasoline, and other food products across the globe may act as the major driving factor for the gasketed plate heat exchanger market growth.

Rise in dependency on petrochemical has led to increase in the demand for gasketed plate heat exchanger system that is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the market.

Key components and functions of a gasketed plate heat exchanger:

Plates: The plates are the primary heat transfer surfaces within the heat exchanger. They are typically corrugated or embossed to increase the turbulence of the fluid flow, which enhances heat transfer efficiency. The plates are made of materials that are corrosion-resistant and have good thermal conductivity, such as stainless steel or titanium.

Gaskets: Gaskets are placed between the plates to create sealed channels for the hot and cold fluids. They prevent mixing of the two fluids and ensure that heat is transferred from one fluid to the other through the plate surfaces. Gaskets are typically made of elastomers or synthetic materials that can withstand the operating temperatures and pressures of the heat exchanger.

Plate Assembly: The plates and gaskets are assembled into a stack within a frame or housing. The design of the plate assembly allows for the efficient transfer of heat between the fluids while maintaining a high degree of thermal separation.

Inlets and Outlets: The heat exchanger has separate inlet and outlet ports for each of the two fluids. The hot and cold fluids enter the heat exchanger through their respective ports, flow through the channels created by the plates, exchange heat, and exit through the outlet ports.

Flow Configuration: GPHEs can be configured for various flow patterns, including parallel flow and counterflow. In parallel flow, both fluids move in the same direction, while in counterflow, they move in opposite directions. Counterflow configurations typically offer higher heat transfer efficiency.

Mounting and Support: The heat exchanger is typically mounted on a frame or support structure, which also provides clamping force to hold the plates and gaskets together securely. This ensures that the gaskets maintain a proper seal between the plates.

Maintenance and Cleaning: GPHEs are designed for ease of maintenance. They can be easily disassembled for cleaning, inspection, and gasket replacement. Proper maintenance is essential to maintain the heat exchanger's performance and prevent fouling.

Gasketed plate heat exchangers are used in a wide range of industries and applications, including:

HVAC systems for heating and cooling buildings.

Industrial processes for heating or cooling liquids.

Food and beverage processing for pasteurization and sterilization.

Refrigeration systems for condenser and evaporator duties.

Heat recovery systems to capture and reuse waste heat.

Pharmaceutical and chemical manufacturing for temperature control.

Power generation for cooling turbine and generator fluids.

Key findings

On the basis of Type, the industrial GPHE segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and is anticipated to be the largest market during the forecast period.

On the basis of Material, the stainless-steel segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and is anticipated to be the largest market during the forecast period.

On the basis of End-use, the food & beverage segment registered the highest gasketed plate heat exchanger market share and is projected to maintain the same during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific registered the highest market share and is projected to maintain the same during the forecast period.

