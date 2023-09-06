Global Solvents Market Is Projected To Grow At A 5.16% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Solvents Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Solvents Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the solvents market size is predicted to reach $37.64 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.16%.

The growth in the solvents market is due to rising demand for personal care products. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest solvents market share. Major players in the solvents market include China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell Plc., Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Valero Energy Corporation.

Solvents Market Segments

• By Type: Alcohols, Hydrocarbons, Ketones, Esters, Chlorinated, Other Types

• By Category: Oxygenated Solvents, Hydrocarbon Solvents, Halogenated Solvents, Other Categories

• By Source: Bio-Based Solvents, Petrochemicals-Based Solvents

• By Application: Adhesives, Paints And Coatings, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global solvents market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A solvent is a liquid that may dissolve or disperse one or more other compounds. A variety of solvents are used as chemical intermediates, fuels, and components in a wide range of products. They can also make paint, ink, coatings, home cleansers, spot removers, adhesives, nail polish removers, automotive goods, and other products.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Solvents Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

