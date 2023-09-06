Radiology System Market Revenue to Cross USD 2.14 Bn by 2030 | North America to continue its lead position by 2030

Radiology Information System Market 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global radiology information system industry generated $1.05 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $2.14 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2030. The study analyzes the important strategies, drivers, competition, market dynamics, size, and important investment regions.

Key Takeaways:

The rise in global population has significantly increased the number of patients suffering from chronic diseases.

The hospitals segment is projected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period.

North America contributed the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global radiology information system market, and is projected to continue its lead position by 2030

Research Methodology

The research operandi of the global Radiology Information System Market includes significant primary as well as secondary research. When the primary methodology encompasses widespread discussion with a plethora of valued participants, the secondary research involves a substantial amount of product/service descriptions. Furthermore, several government sites, industry bulletins, and press releases have also been properly examined to bring forth high-value industry insights.

Covid-19 Scenario

The Covid-19 pandemic led to increased demand for radiology techniques such as CT scans, X-rays, and MRI scans to determine the level of infection. This resulted in rise in demand for radiology information systems for efficient operations of radiology departments.

The R&D activities for radiology information systems reduced due to lockdown restrictions and hindrances in effective development operations. Market players needed to establish new methods of working.

Market Segmentation:

Allied Market Research Reports has analyzed global Radiology Information System Market from six perspectives: Component, Technology, Functionality, Application, End User, and Region.

Type of Product/Service:

a. Software: This includes the software solutions used for managing radiology workflows, scheduling, patient information, reporting, and more.

b. Services: This category encompasses various services related to RIS, such as implementation, consulting, training, and support.

Deployment Mode:

a. On-Premises: The RIS software is hosted and maintained on the healthcare facility's own servers and infrastructure.

b. Cloud-Based: The RIS software is hosted on the cloud, providing scalability, accessibility, and reduced infrastructure costs.

c. Hybrid: A combination of on-premises and cloud-based solutions, offering flexibility and data redundancy.

End-User:

a. Hospitals: Large healthcare institutions, including academic medical centers, community hospitals, and specialty clinics.

b. Diagnostic Centers: Independent radiology and imaging centers.

c. Ambulatory Care Centers: Outpatient facilities providing diagnostic imaging services.

d. Others: This may include research institutions, government healthcare agencies, and veterinary clinics.

Geography:

a. North America: This includes the United States and Canada, which have a significant market for RIS due to their advanced healthcare infrastructure.

b. Europe: Countries in Europe with established healthcare systems and a growing demand for advanced radiology information systems.

c. Asia-Pacific: Emerging markets in countries like China and India, where healthcare infrastructure is rapidly expanding.

d. Latin America: Growing adoption of RIS solutions in countries like Brazil and Mexico.

e. Middle East and Africa: Developing healthcare infrastructure and increasing investments in healthcare IT systems.

Size of Healthcare Facility:

a. Large Hospitals and Medical Centers: Comprehensive RIS solutions catering to the needs of large healthcare institutions.

b. Small and Medium-Sized Healthcare Facilities: Specialized RIS solutions designed for smaller clinics and diagnostic centers.

Regional Growth Dynamics:

North America contributed the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global radiology information system market, and is projected to continue its lead position by 2030. This is attributed to presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure and large government spending on healthcare facilities. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. This is due to surge in demand for healthcare facilities owing to rapid growth of the population.

Leading Market Players:

General Electric Company

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Carestream Health, Inc

Cerner Corporation

Epic Systems Corporation

IBM

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

McKesson Corporation

MedInformatix, Inc

Siemens AG

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

