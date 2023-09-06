SPONSORSHIP SPEECH OF SENATOR CHRISTOPHER "BONG" GO ON THE SENATE RESOLUTION CONGRATULATING THE FILIPINO KEGLERS FOR WINNING GOLD MEDALS IN THE 21ST ASIAN YOUTH TENPIN BOWLING CHAMPIONSHIPS IN BANGKOK, THAILAND

05 SEPTEMBER 2023

A pleasant afternoon to all of you!

Mr. President and distinguished colleagues, as Chairman of the Committee on Sports, it is my esteemed privilege to sponsor the Senate Resolution commending and congratulating the Filipino bowlers for they have brought pride and honor by winning gold medals in the 21st Asian Youth Tenpin Bowling Championships held in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Philippine Bowlers team achieved an extraordinary feat as they have emerged victorious by capturing the overall championship for the first time. Likewise, their exceptional skill earned them not just one, but two gold medals in the fiercely contested international bowling competition. This triumph stands as a testament to their commitment and dedication, which serves as a source of pride and honor to our nation.

Mr. President, I would like to take this opportunity to convey my commendation to Artegal Barrientos who has achieved a remarkable victory, by earning a gold medal in the boys' masters division. Further, Barrientos, alongside with Zach Ramin, Stephen Luke Diwa, and Marc Dylan Custodio, successfully clinched the championship title in the boys' division.

Also, my gratitude goes to the coaches, mentors, and the entire support staff who have played an instrumental role in molding our outstanding athletes.

Kayong lahat po ay simbolo ng lakas at isang malaking inspirasyon sa ating mga kababayan.

Maraming salamat sa pag-alay po ng inyong sakripisyo para mabigyang dangal ang ating bansa. Rest assured, that I will continue to pursue sports development programs and initiatives that will promote the welfare of our athletes, to further elevate our status in the sporting world.

Thank you, Mr. President.