PHILIPPINES, September 6 - Press Release

September 6, 2023 Bong Go commends PH's successful hosting of 2023 FIBA World Cup as competition enters quarterfinals Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Sports, commended organizers for the successful hosting so far of the 2023 FIBA World Cup in the Philippines. As the tournament enters its quarter-finals stage, he described it as a milestone for Philippine basketball and a testament to the country's enduring love for the sport. "The 2023 FIBA World Cup is more than a basketball tournament. It's a celebration of Filipino resilience, unity, and love for the game," said Go. Despite the challenges faced by Gilas Pilipinas, which concluded their campaign with a 1-4 win-loss record, Go emphasized the importance of the ongoing event in boosting the country's international reputation. "The world is watching with us, and we have shown that we can host a global event of this magnitude," he said. "Let's not focus on the losses but on the lessons we've learned and the pride we've brought to our nation," added Go. The Philippines set a FIBA single-game attendance record of 38,115 fans during the opening game against the Dominican Republic, surpassing the previous record set in 1994. Go also highlighted the economic benefits of hosting the event, citing the bustling activities around Araneta Center in Cubao and SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City. "This event is not just about sports. It's also a boost to our economy and a showcase of Filipino hospitality," he said. Despite facing setbacks in the FIBA World Cup, Gilas Pilipinas still has a chance to participate in next year's Paris Olympics. The team secured a spot in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments (FOQTs) after finishing the basketball meet ranked 24th, a feat made possible by their victory over China. This win allowed them to end Group M play as second seed. "Congratulations sa Gilas Pilipinas! 'Yan ang pusong Pilipino na patuloy na lumalaban hanggang sa dulo," said Go. He continued, "Saludo ako sa players, coaches at pati fans dahil nanaig ang ating 'never say die' attitude at hindi tayo nawalan ng pag-asa na makakuha ng puntos sa 2023 FIBA World Cup." "Hindi pa rin binigo ng Gilas ang home crowd at naipakita ang kanilang potensyal para sa mga susunod pang mga kompetisyon," he added. It can be recalled that Go, as vice chair of the Senate Committee on Finance and sponsor of the budget for sports programs, played a crucial role in pushing for additional funding for sports development in the country. He effectively advocated for a boost in the 2023 budget of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) to assist athletes, both in the grassroots and international levels. "Ako naman bilang Committee Chair on Sports, full support ako sa sports. Ipinaglaban din natin sa deliberasyon ng ating 2023 budget ang karagdagang pondo para sa Philippine Sports Commission," Go said. "Sa katunayan, ang budget lang sana ng PSC this year ay nasa humigit-kumulang PhP200 million lamang. Tayo ang nagsulong ng dagdag sa pondo nila kaya nabigyan pa ito ng PhP1 billion, kasama na ang dagdag pondo sa pagdaraos ng FIBA 2023, budget para sa grassroots sports programs, at suporta sa mga lalahok sa iba pang international competitions," he explained. The 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup is still ongoing and is being co-hosted by the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia. The tournament began on August 25 and will conclude on September 10. The quarter-finals are set to take place on September 5 and 6, featuring teams like Lithuania, Serbia, Italy, the USA, Germany, Latvia, Canada, and Slovenia.