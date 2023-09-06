Việt Nam, China strengthen cooperation in drug prevention, control

VIETNAM, September 6 - BEIJING – Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Trần Lưu Quang met with Chinese Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong in Beijing on September 5 on the occasion of their attendance at the fourth meeting of national committee chairpersons within the framework of the 1993 Mekong Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Drug Control.

The two sides stressed the importance of the bilateral relations for the cause of socialism building and prosperous development of each country as well as peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

Quang, who is Chairman of the National Committee for AIDS, Drug and Prostitution Prevention and Control, affirmed Việt Nam's consistent policy in attaching importance to the development of the friendly neighbourhood and the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between Việt Nam and China. He proposed the two sides coordinate closely and concretise senior common perceptions, actively prepare for high-level and all-level delegation exchange activities, and strengthen substantive cooperation in all fields.

The Vietnamese Government appreciates China's support and cooperation in sharing information and experiences, and its close coordination in investigation, arrest and return of criminals as well as in crackdowns of cross-border drug production and transportation rings, thus contributing to the success in drug prevention and control in Việt Nam.

Việt Nam supports a zero-tolerance stance towards illegal drugs, continues to pursue the long-term goal of achieving a drug-free region, and attaches importance to international cooperation in drug prevention and control on the principles of three related international conventions, he said, adding that it also commits to fully implementing agreements between Việt Nam and China in cooperation activities in crime prevention in general and drug prevention and control in particular, and supports and appreciates China's initiative at this meeting.

Wang affirmed that China is willing to work with Việt Nam to effectively implement common perceptions of leaders of the two parties and countries, and continue to strengthen cooperation in various fields to serve the nation building and development cause of each country.

He showed his hope that the two countries will intensify collaboration in the prevention and control of crimes in general and drug-related ones in particular, contributing to consolidating and strengthening the Việt Nam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership. VNS