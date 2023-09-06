Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,693 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,089 in the last 365 days.

Việt Nam, China strengthen cooperation in drug prevention, control

VIETNAM, September 6 - BEIJING – Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Trần Lưu Quang met with Chinese Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong in Beijing on September 5 on the occasion of their attendance at the fourth meeting of national committee chairpersons within the framework of the 1993 Mekong Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Drug Control.

The two sides stressed the importance of the bilateral relations for the cause of socialism building and prosperous development of each country as well as peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

Quang, who is Chairman of the National Committee for AIDS, Drug and Prostitution Prevention and Control, affirmed Việt Nam's consistent policy in attaching importance to the development of the friendly neighbourhood and the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between Việt Nam and China. He proposed the two sides coordinate closely and concretise senior common perceptions, actively prepare for high-level and all-level delegation exchange activities, and strengthen substantive cooperation in all fields.

The Vietnamese Government appreciates China's support and cooperation in sharing information and experiences, and its close coordination in investigation, arrest and return of criminals as well as in crackdowns of cross-border drug production and transportation rings, thus contributing to the success in drug prevention and control in Việt Nam.

Việt Nam supports a zero-tolerance stance towards illegal drugs, continues to pursue the long-term goal of achieving a drug-free region, and attaches importance to international cooperation in drug prevention and control on the principles of three related international conventions, he said, adding that it also commits to fully implementing agreements between Việt Nam and China in cooperation activities in crime prevention in general and drug prevention and control in particular, and supports and appreciates China's initiative at this meeting.

Wang affirmed that China is willing to work with Việt Nam to effectively implement common perceptions of leaders of the two parties and countries, and continue to strengthen cooperation in various fields to serve the nation building and development cause of each country.

He showed his hope that the two countries will intensify collaboration in the prevention and control of crimes in general and drug-related ones in particular, contributing to consolidating and strengthening the Việt Nam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership. VNS

You just read:

Việt Nam, China strengthen cooperation in drug prevention, control

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more