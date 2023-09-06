Submit Release
Vietnamese PM meets Chinese counterpart in Indonesia

JAKARTA — Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính had a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Jakarta on Wednesday, on the occasion of the 43rd ASEAN Summit and related meetings.

Both sides expressed their satisfaction at the positive development of the bilateral comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and agreed to enhance regular all-level contacts to contribute to more effective, substantive and deeper cooperation between the two countries

Conveying regards from Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, State President Võ Văn Thưởng, and National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ to Chinese Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping and other high-ranking leaders, Chính affirmed that Việt Nam considers its relationship with China as a strategic choice and a top priority.

According to him, Vietnamese ministries and agencies are working closely with Chinese relevant agencies to take concerted and effective measures toward realising important common perceptions reached by leaders of the two Parties and countries, including stepping up bilateral high-level exchanges and contacts in the near future.

Li, for his part, conveyed warm regards from Chinese Party General Secretary and President Xi and other Chinese high-ranking leaders to Party leader Trọng and other Vietnamese leaders.

He welcomed PM Chính's attendance at the opening of the 20th China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit (CABIS) in Nanning, Guangxi, and affirmed readiness to maintain regular high-level exchanges to deepen discussions on issues of shared concerns. — VNS

