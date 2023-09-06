Food Packaging Equipment Market 2023 Detailed Analysis and Huge Growth by Top Players- Arpac LLC, Ishida, Multivac, Inc

Food Packaging Equipment Market

Rise in urbanization and increase in number of supermarket and hypermarkets have boosted the growth of the global food packaging equipment market.

The food and beverage industry is one of the major industries that drive demand for food packaging equipment market share.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Food Packaging Equipment Market Size was valued at $16,901.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $33,148.2 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031. The shelf stable segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $4,209.8 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $7,106.9 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 4.8%.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2348

Food packaging equipment market includes machines used at each stage of the packaging process. Food packaging equipment that performs distinct packaging functions at different stages of processing includes bottling lines, cartoning, case handling, closure, filling & dosing, FFS (form, fill & seal) machinery, labeling, decorating, & coding, palletizing, wrapping & bundling, and others. The food and beverage industry is one of the major industries that drive demand for food packaging equipment market share. Purchasing power parity, industrial development, and the adoption of automated technology are all expected to boost growth during the forecast period.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The key players operating in the global food packaging equipment market are Arpac LLC, Bosch Packaging Technology, Coesia Group, GEA Group, IMA Group, Ishida, Multivac, Inc., Nichrome India Ltd., Omori Machinery Co. Ltd., and Oystar Holding GmbH.

On the basis of application, the market is divided into meat, poultry & seafood, dairy, bakery & snack, frozen, candy & confectionery, cereal & grain, perishable prepared, and shelf stable. Meat, poultry, and seafood processing equipment held the greatest percentage of the entire food processing equipment market in 2020. This segment's substantial share is mostly due to rise in demand for processed meat products, surge in urbanization & disposable income, and customer preferences for protein-rich food products & convenience foods.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/c2195dd451adfad3c2a73d7a8dfbcc37

On the basis of distribution channels, market is bifurcated into offline and online. Physical routes to market continue to be the most popular channel for purchasing food packaging equipment. Physical or offline purchases provide buyers a better chance to see and feel what the item genuinely looks like. Moreover, equipment trials are supplied by the makers to get better understanding of the food packaging equipment.

The shelf stable segment dominated the market

By application, the shelf stable segment held the lion's share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-fourth of the global food packaging equipment market, as these foods demand extra packaging requirements. However, the meat, poultry & seafood segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2031, due to high consumption rate and wide availability of various products across the globe.

𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2348

On the basis of distribution channels, market is bifurcated into offline and online. Physical routes to market continue to be the most popular channel for purchasing food packaging equipment. Physical or offline purchases provide buyers a better chance to see and feel what the item genuinely looks like. Moreover, equipment trials are supplied by the makers to get better understanding of the food packaging equipment.

Labels and codes are used on every kind of food product to brand, decorate, provide information, and track products. It consists of high ink-jet coders for printing barcodes, graphics, and text on cartons. Moreover, it has a wide array of print and applies labelers for labeling bottles, cartons, and pallets with high resolution graphics text and barcodes. This provides protection against tampering.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

Asia-Pacific is expected to maintain its dominant position in the market in terms of value during the forecast period, followed by Europe.

Meat, poultry, and seafood are the fastest growing segment of the market in 2020, and shelf stable segment was the largest contributor in 2020.

The Asia-Pacific food packaging equipment market is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2031.

North America accounted for approximately one-seventh share in the market, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4%during the forecast period.

𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐤 𝐓𝐨 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/2348

𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Milk Packaging Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/milk-packaging-market

Meat Processing Equipment Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/meat-processing-equipment-market

Portable Food Safety Detectors Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/portable-food-safety-detectors-market-A07067

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.