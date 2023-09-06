Hydroponic Substrate Market Predicted to Reach USD 1.44 billion by 2031, Expanding at a CAGR of 11.3% - Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research

The increasing technological advancement in the agriculture industry and increasing production of exotic fruits and vegetables through hydroponics techniques are driving the global hydroponic substrate market during the forecast period.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global hydroponic substrate market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2021 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 1.44 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for hydroponic substrates is expected to close at US$ 627.3 million.



The rising global population and spreading of infectious diseases, increased consumer awareness, and the demand for healthy and nutritious food are expected to drive the hydroponic substrate market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The global hydroponic substrate market is fragmented, with the presence of a small number of leading players. The leading players in the market are investing in new product development, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global hydroponic substrate market report:

Projar Group

ROCKWOOL International A/S

Galuku Group Limited

CANNA

Ceyhinz Link International, Inc

JB Hydroponics B.V

The Wonderful Soils Company

Hydrofarm LLC

Re-Nuble, Inc.

Malaysia Hydroponics

Key Developments in the Hydronic Substrate Market

Rockwool is a well-established company known for its rockwool-based substrates, which are widely used in hydroponic systems. They have been investing in research and development to improve their products' sustainability and performance.

Cocogreen is a major player in the coir-based substrate market. They have been focusing on sustainable sourcing of coconut coir and expanding their product range to meet the needs of different hydroponic growers.

Sun Gro is a leading supplier of peat-based and peat-alternative substrates. They have been focusing on sustainable sourcing and product development to address environmental concerns.

HortGrow is known for its innovative substrate solutions, including the BioStrate felt, which is compostable and designed for microgreen production. They have been exploring new technologies to enhance substrate performance.

Consumers are becoming more conscious of the source and quality of their food. Hydroponically grown produce is often perceived as safer and of higher quality, driving demand among health-conscious consumers.

The increased consumer spending and lifestyle changes demand for increasing production of vegetables, fruits, and other food grains, boost the market growth.

The new trend of home decoration and hydroponic gardening includes a wide variety of edible plants such as herbs; veggies such as spinach, beans, lettuce, and bell peppers; and some berries such as strawberries and blueberries are grown indoors with hydroponic substrates all year round, regardless of the climatic changes. This is expected to drive the global hydroponic substrate market.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the hydroponic substrate market was valued at US$ 563.6 million

Based on type, the rockwool hydroponic substrate is expected to dominate the global hydroponic substrate market during the forecast period, as rockwool substrates are chemically inert.

Hydroponic Substrate Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

The rapidly growing urban population and rise in income of the people have augmented the demand for food products, including hydroponically grown fruits and vegetables, driving the market demand.

Increasing technological advancements in hydroponic technology, including improvements in substrate formulations, automated control systems, and data analytics, have made hydroponic farming more efficient and accessible to a broader range of growers.

The growing emphasis on sustainability and reducing the environmental impact of agriculture has driven the adoption of hydroponic systems.

Manufacturers in the hydroponic substrate market are focusing on producing high yields with improved quality than food production through conventional farming methods

Hydroponic Substrate Market – Regional Analysis

The hydroponic substrate market is expected to grow in Europe owing to the increasing demand from European countries such as the Netherlands, Spain, and France. The increasing adoption of advanced climate control techniques in horticulture and hydroponics provides lucrative growth opportunities in the hydroponic substrate market. Urban farming initiatives and legalized cannabis cultivation have also boosted the hydroponic substrate market

Asia Pacific dominated the hydroponics market during the forecast period owing to the expanding urban hydroponic farms, the market in China and India is likely to grow considerably throughout the forecast period.

Hydroponic Substrate Market – Key Segments



Type

Inorganic Rockwool Perlite & Vermiculite Clay Pellets Others

Organic Coir Peat Moss Others





Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



