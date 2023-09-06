Toshiba Releases 3rd Generation SiC MOSFETs for Industrial Equipment with Four-Pin Package that Reduces Switching Loss

Kawasaki, Japan (ANTARA/Business Wire)- Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (Toshiba) has launched silicon carbide (SiC) MOSFETs, the "TWxxxZxxxC series,” that use a four-pin TO-247-4L(X) package that reduces switching loss with the company’s latest[1] 3rd generation SiC MOSFETs chip for industrial equipment. Volume shipments of ten products, five with 650V ratings and five with 1200V, start today.







The new products are the first in Toshiba’s SiC MOSFET line-up to use the four-pin TO-247-4L(X) package, which allows Kelvin connection of the signal source terminal for the gate drive. The package can reduce the effect of source wire inductance inside the package, improving high-speed switching performance. For the new TW045Z120C, the turn-on loss is approximately 40% lower and the turn-off loss reduced by approximately 34%[2], compared with Toshiba’s current product TW045N120C in a three-pin TO-247 package. This helps to reduce equipment power loss.





A reference design for a three-phase inverter using SiC MOSFETs is published online.





Toshiba will continue to expand its line-up to meet market trends and contribute to improving equipment efficiency and enlarging power capacity.





Notes:

[1] As of August 2023.

[2] As of August 2023, values measured by Toshiba (test condition: VDD=800V, VGG=+18V/0V, ID=20A, RG=4.7Ω, L=100μH, Ta=25°C)





Applications





Switching power supplies (servers, data centers, communications equipment, etc.)

EV charging stations

Photovoltaic inverters

Uninterruptible power supplies (UPS)

Features





Four-pins TO-247-4L(X) package:

Switching loss is reduced by Kelvin connection of the signal source terminal for the gate drive

3rd generation SiC MOSFETs

Low drain-source On-resistance x gate-drain charge

Low diode forward voltage: VDSF=-1.35V (typ.) (VGS=-5V)





Main Specifications

















Follow the links below for more on the new product.





Follow the link below for more on Toshiba’s MOSFETs.





Follow the links below for more on Toshiba’s solution proposal.





Applications





To check availability of the new products at online distributors, visit:

TW015Z120C





TW030Z120C





TW045Z120C





TW060Z120C





TW140Z120C





TW015Z65C





TW027Z65C





TW048Z65C





TW083Z65C





TW107Z65C





* Company names, product names, and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

* Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.





About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation





Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, a leading supplier of advanced semiconductor and storage solutions, draws on over half a century of experience and innovation to offer customers and business partners outstanding discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD products.

The company's 21,500 employees around the world share a determination to maximize product value, and promote close collaboration with customers in the co-creation of value and new markets. With annual sales approaching 800-billion yen (US$6.1 billion), Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation looks forward to building and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.

















Contacts

Customer Inquiries:

Power Device Sales & Marketing Dept.

Tel: +81-44-548-2216





Media Inquiries:

Chiaki Nagasawa

Digital Marketing Dept.

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

semicon-NR-mailbox@ml.toshiba.co.jp













Source: Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation