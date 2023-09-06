Toshiba Releases 3rd Generation SiC MOSFETs for Industrial Equipment with Four-Pin Package that Reduces Switching Loss
The new products are the first in Toshiba’s SiC MOSFET line-up to use the four-pin TO-247-4L(X) package, which allows Kelvin connection of the signal source terminal for the gate drive. The package can reduce the effect of source wire inductance inside the package, improving high-speed switching performance. For the new TW045Z120C, the turn-on loss is approximately 40% lower and the turn-off loss reduced by approximately 34%[2], compared with Toshiba’s current product TW045N120C in a three-pin TO-247 package. This helps to reduce equipment power loss.
A reference design for a three-phase inverter using SiC MOSFETs is published online.
Toshiba will continue to expand its line-up to meet market trends and contribute to improving equipment efficiency and enlarging power capacity.
Notes:
[1] As of August 2023.
[2] As of August 2023, values measured by Toshiba (test condition: VDD=800V, VGG=+18V/0V, ID=20A, RG=4.7Ω, L=100μH, Ta=25°C)
Applications
- Switching power supplies (servers, data centers, communications equipment, etc.)
- EV charging stations
- Photovoltaic inverters
- Uninterruptible power supplies (UPS)
Features
- Four-pins TO-247-4L(X) package:
- Switching loss is reduced by Kelvin connection of the signal source terminal for the gate drive
- 3rd generation SiC MOSFETs
- Low drain-source On-resistance x gate-drain charge
- Low diode forward voltage: VDSF=-1.35V (typ.) (VGS=-5V)
Main Specifications
Follow the links below for more on the new product.
Follow the link below for more on Toshiba’s MOSFETs.
Follow the links below for more on Toshiba’s solution proposal.
Applications
To check availability of the new products at online distributors, visit:
TW015Z120C
TW030Z120C
TW045Z120C
TW060Z120C
TW140Z120C
TW015Z65C
TW027Z65C
TW048Z65C
TW083Z65C
TW107Z65C
* Company names, product names, and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.
* Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.
About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation
Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, a leading supplier of advanced semiconductor and storage solutions, draws on over half a century of experience and innovation to offer customers and business partners outstanding discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD products.
The company's 21,500 employees around the world share a determination to maximize product value, and promote close collaboration with customers in the co-creation of value and new markets. With annual sales approaching 800-billion yen (US$6.1 billion), Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation looks forward to building and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.
Contacts
Customer Inquiries:
Power Device Sales & Marketing Dept.
Tel: +81-44-548-2216
Media Inquiries:
Chiaki Nagasawa
Digital Marketing Dept.
Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation
semicon-NR-mailbox@ml.toshiba.co.jp
Source: Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation