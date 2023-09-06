Tokyo Metropolitan Government Opens a PR Site "#Tokyo Tokyo BASE" in Terminal 3 of Haneda International Airport!

Tokyo (ANTARA/Business Wire)- The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on August 9, 2023 opened a Tokyo Brand PR site "#Tokyo Tokyo BASE" in Terminal 3 of Haneda International Airport, Tokyo and Japan’s gateway to the sky.

At "#Tokyo Tokyo BASE", in order to communicate to both Japanese and foreign visitors the appeal of Tokyo, where tradition and cutting-edge culture have coexisted since the Edo period, we will sell "Tokyo Omiyage (Tokyo Souvenirs)" jointly developed by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government with private businesses such as traditional handicrafts as well as stationery and foodstuffs. In addition to the sale of souvenirs, hands-on Japanese culture experiences and workshops will also be held in the shop, spreading the appeal of Tokyo.









Hello Kitty and Hakken do PR for "Tokyo Omiyage (Tokyo Souvenirs)"!





The world-famous Sanrio character Hello Kitty and the cosplayer Hakken, who is a Tokyo Tourism Ambassador, made an appearance as special guests at the opening ceremony commemorating the opening and at an in-store event, which made for a colorful opening.





Hakken commented on the store opening, saying “I am looking forward to what sort of things will be offered.” Upon visiting the store and trying out the omikuji (fortune-telling strips), he seemed to like the cypress fan recommended by the omikuji and said it had “a relaxing scent.”





In her opening remarks, Akiko Matsumoto, the Deputy Director of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Bureau of Industrial and Labor Affairs, said "With this store, I want you to experience the diverse charms of Tokyo".





Store Overview





Address:

Haneda Airport Terminal 3, 4th floor, EDO MARKET PLACE (2-6-5, Haneda Airport, Ota-ku, Tokyo)





Operating Hours:

8:00AM to 9:00PM







Implementation Content:

Sales at "Tokyo Omiyage (Tokyo Souvenirs )"



Please see the official website for the products.

Performing of Japanese culture experiences and workshops

Signage, PR corner, etc., communicating the "Now" of Tokyo

©'23 SANRIO CO., LTD. APPR.NO L642720





The original source-language text of this announcement is the official, authoritative version. Translations are provided as an accommodation only, and should be cross-referenced with the source-language text, which is the only version of the text intended to have legal effect.

















Contacts

Contact Person from Reporter Related to this Story

Shigeki Yamaguchi

Director for City Sales, Tourism Division, Bureau of Industrial and Labor Affairs, Tokyo Metropolitan Government

Shigeki_Yamaguchi@member.metro.tokyo.jp













Source: Tokyo Metropolitan Government