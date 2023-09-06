Butadiene Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Butadiene Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The size of butadiene market is expected to reach $24.94 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 19.1%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Butadiene Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the butadiene market size is predicted to reach $24.94 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 19.1%.

The growth in the butadiene market is due to the expansion of the automotive industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest butadiene market share. Major players in the butadiene market include Exxon Mobil Corporation, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Shell plc., Eni S.p.A., Reliance Industries Limited, BASF SE, Repsol S.A.

Butadiene Market Segments

• By Product: Polybutadiene (PBR), Styrene-Butadiene (SBR), Chloroprene, Nitrile Rubber, Acronitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Adiponitrile, Sulfonale, Ethylidene Norbornene, Styrene Butadiene Latex, Other Products

• By Production Process: C4 Hydrocarbon Extraction, N-Butane Dehydrogenation, From Ethanol, From Butenes

• By Sales Channel: Direct Sale, Indirect Sale

• By End-User Industry: Plastic And Polymer, Tire And Rubber, Chemical, Other End-User Industries

• By Geography: The global butadiene market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=12034&type=smp

Butadiene, obtained from petroleum, refers to the colorless and highly flammable gaseous open-chain hydrocarbon C4H6 that is used in making synthetic rubbers. It belongs to a class of organic compounds called dienes, which are hydrocarbons that contain two carbon-carbon double bonds. Butadiene is a highly reactive and versatile compound used primarily as a monomer, a molecule that can join together to form a polymer to produce synthetic rubbers.

Read More On The Butadiene Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/butadiene-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Butadiene Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Butadiene Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Polybutadiene (BR) Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/polybutadiene-br-global-market-report

Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/styrene-butadiene-rubber-sbr-global-market-report

Synthetic Rubber And Fibers Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/synthetic-rubber-and-fibers-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

