Butadiene Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Butadiene Market Report 2023

Butadiene Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The size of butadiene market is expected to reach $24.94 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 19.1%.”
— The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Butadiene Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the butadiene market size is predicted to reach $24.94 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 19.1%.

The growth in the butadiene market is due to the expansion of the automotive industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest butadiene market share. Major players in the butadiene market include Exxon Mobil Corporation, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Shell plc., Eni S.p.A., Reliance Industries Limited, BASF SE, Repsol S.A.

Butadiene Market Segments
• By Product: Polybutadiene (PBR), Styrene-Butadiene (SBR), Chloroprene, Nitrile Rubber, Acronitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Adiponitrile, Sulfonale, Ethylidene Norbornene, Styrene Butadiene Latex, Other Products
• By Production Process: C4 Hydrocarbon Extraction, N-Butane Dehydrogenation, From Ethanol, From Butenes
• By Sales Channel: Direct Sale, Indirect Sale
• By End-User Industry: Plastic And Polymer, Tire And Rubber, Chemical, Other End-User Industries
• By Geography: The global butadiene market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=12034&type=smp

Butadiene, obtained from petroleum, refers to the colorless and highly flammable gaseous open-chain hydrocarbon C4H6 that is used in making synthetic rubbers. It belongs to a class of organic compounds called dienes, which are hydrocarbons that contain two carbon-carbon double bonds. Butadiene is a highly reactive and versatile compound used primarily as a monomer, a molecule that can join together to form a polymer to produce synthetic rubbers.

Read More On The Butadiene Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/butadiene-global-market-report
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Butadiene Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Butadiene Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:
Polybutadiene (BR) Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/polybutadiene-br-global-market-report

Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/styrene-butadiene-rubber-sbr-global-market-report

Synthetic Rubber And Fibers Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/synthetic-rubber-and-fibers-global-market-report

Contact Information
The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/
Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

Butadiene Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Companies, International Organizations, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708 info@tbrc.info
Company/Organization
TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd.
Jubilee Hills road number-1
Hyderabad, 500033
India
+91 88972 63534
Visit Newsroom
About

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has over 300+ research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology. Our management are former Directors of Thomson Reuters, GlobalData and Morgan Stanley and each have more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations. Clients include a range of blue chip companies in the fields of manufacturing, technology and healthcare and others from across the world. Our Consultants have masters qualifications from top institutes and include MBAs, MSCs, CFAs and CAs. TBRC Consultants are qualified by the Market Research Society in research practices, techniques, and ethics.

The Business Research Company

More From This Author
Battery Manufacturing Equipment Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
Lung Cancer Diagnostic And Screening Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
Global Left Ventricular Assist Devices Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
View All Stories From This Author