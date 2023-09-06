Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Therapeutics Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Therapeutics Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Therapeutics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the gastroesophageal reflux disease therapeutics market size is predicted to reach $6.82 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.2%.

The growth in the gastroesophageal reflux disease therapeutics market is due to prevalence of gastroesophageal reflux disease. North America region is expected to hold the largest gastroesophageal reflux disease therapeutics market share. Major players in the gastroesophageal reflux disease therapeutics market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Novartis AG, Sanofi S.A., AstraZeneca plc, Medtronic PLC.

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Therapeutics Market Segments

• By Type: Branded, Generic

• By Drug Class: Antacids, Proton Pump Inhibitors, Histamine Blockers, Pro-Kinetic Agents, Other Drugs Class

• By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Drug Stores, General Stores, Supermarkets

• By Application: Crohn’s Disease, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Ulcerative Colitis

• By Geography: The gastroesophageal reflux disease therapeutics global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) therapeutics is a medication for chronic medical illness characterized by the upward movement of stomach contents into the esophagus that causes heartburn and regurgitation. The therapeutics are used to neutralize and reduce the production of stomach acid to maintain optimal pH in the gut and prevent the passage of fluids back into the stomach that cause acid reflux.

