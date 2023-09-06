Global Carbapenem-Based Antibiotics Market Is Projected To Grow At A 4.9% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Carbapenem-Based Antibiotics Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The size of carbapenem-based antibiotics market is expected to reach $5.37 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.9%.” — The Business Research Company

As per TBRC's market forecast, the carbapenem-based antibiotics market size is predicted to reach $5.37 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.9%.

The growth in the carbapenem-based antibiotics market is due to the increasing incidence of bacterial infections. North America region is expected to hold the largest carbapenem-based antibiotics market share. Major players in the carbapenem-based antibiotics market include Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Saint-Gobain S.A., Fresenius Kabi LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Eli Lilly and Company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Carbapenem-Based Antibiotics Market Segments

• By Type: Meropenem, Imipenem, Doripenem, Tebipenem, Other Types

• By Indication: Intra-abdominal Infections, Urinary Tract Infections, Pneumonia, Bacterial Meningitis, Skin and Skin Structure Infections, Acute Pelvic Infections, Prophylaxis of Surgical Site Infection, Respiratory Tract Infections, Gynecological Infections, Other Indications

• By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

• By Geography: The global carbapenem-based antibiotics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Carbapenem-based antibiotics are a class of broad-spectrum antibiotics that are highly effective against many bacterial infections. Carbapenem antibiotics are commonly used to treat severe infections caused by gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria, including some strains resistant to other antibiotics.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Carbapenem-Based Antibiotics Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

